Ranking the 5 Worst NFL Rosters Entering 2021 Season

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas had his work cut out for him after the team finished 2-14 last season. Now, Adam Gase is no longer a stumbling block. New head coach Robert Saleh and his staff should be considered an improvement.

Plus, Douglas set about fortifying the Jets roster, though it's not all there yet.

The team's most important offseason decision simultaneously brings the most uncertainty. Douglas traded previous starting quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers. In turn, the Jets chose BYU's Zach Wilson with this year's second overall pick.

Wilson has the potential to be a standout, particularly in Mike LaFleur's new offensive scheme.

At the same time, rookie quarterbacks will have their share of missteps along the way. While the position may ultimately be upgraded, the Jets must endure the typical bumps that come with a first-year signal-caller.

"We're still learning, I'd love to give you an answer on that one right now but there's going to be so much more to learn, and your best learning comes through adversity and conflict," Saleh told reporters when asked about Wilson's early progression. "Obviously OTAs everything has been feel good, everyone's excited about everything that's happening around the organization, until we actually hit adversity will we be able to learn more about each other and how we handle things."

Around Wilson, the offensive line remains in flux, particularly the right side, hence the team's interest in veteran free agent Morgan Moses. Running back is far from settled. A committee approach with Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and rookie Michael Carter is likely on the horizon. The team has gotten very little from the tight end position, particularly Chris Herndon, in recent years.

Defensively, the additions of Carl Lawson, Sheldon Rankins and Vinny Curry certainly upgrade the front, though they're not on the level Saleh left behind with the San Francisco 49ers. Cornerback remains a significant concern as well. Some combination of Bryce Hall, Bless Austin, Corey Ballentine, Lamar Jackson and rookies Jason Pinnock and Brandin Echols will try to combat today's high-flying offensive attacks.