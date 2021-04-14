Deshaun Watson Accused of Sexually Assaulting Makeup Artist; Lawsuit Total Back to 22

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

A new lawsuit was filed against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on Wednesday.

According to Samantha Ketterer of the Houston Chronicle, a Houston-based makeup artist filed the suit, saying the quarterback sexually assaulted and harassed her on two separate occasions in September and November.

Ketterer noted this brings the total number of lawsuits against Watson back to 22 after one woman dropped her case Tuesday.

The latest lawsuit includes similarities to many of the other ones, as Watson allegedly reached out to the makeup artist on social media, exposed himself during the sessions and asked her to touch his penis.

"Plaintiff was mentally beat, the pressure from Watson's relentless instruction coercing her against her will left her powerless," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit also says the woman "now feels ashamed, embarrassed, deeply distressed and confused by Watson's manipulating the massage and her into sexual coercion."

ESPN's Sarah Barshop reported attorney Tony Buzbee also represents the woman who filed the most recent lawsuit.

Barshop also reported 20 women who filed lawsuits and are represented by Buzbee amended their suits to include their names after two judges ruled Friday that the majority of the plaintiffs must do so.

Watson and attorney Rusty Hardin have denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.