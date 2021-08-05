Report: Aaron Rodgers Given Option to Request Trade from Packers After 2021 Season

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers apparently have an agreement in place to trade Aaron Rodgers in 2022 if the future Hall of Famer wants out in the offseason.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reported Thursday the Packers "have about six months to try and repair that relationship." Otherwise, Rodgers will be out the door.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

