5 Bold Predictions for the Rest of the NBA Offseason

Logan Riely/Getty Images

The San Antonio Spurs finally seem focused on the future. The mindset shifted three years late—how the Spurs settled on DeMar DeRozan as the right return for Kawhi Leonard will forever baffle hoops historians—but at least it happened.

San Antonio signed-and-traded away DeRozan for a package largely built around picks: one future first and two future seconds. Thaddeus Young and Al-Farouq Aminu arrived, too, but they made the money work and now presumably await their own trades out of the Alamo City.

It's an atrociously low return for a player who once anchored an exchange for a future Hall of Famer, but at least it points to an organizational aim at something other than perpetually pushing for a back-end playoff spot.

Now, the Spurs need to continue their makeover by positioning themselves to chase the star power they've lacked since Leonard left. They have a slew of solid-to-above role players, but they're missing a lead actor.

Maybe that's what pushed them to invest the No. 12 in Josh Primo, the youngest player in the draft. Their collective ceiling won't rise without adding some high-upside individuals to the equation.

But this roster is screaming for some level of consolidation, whether it's a mega-move for an established star—tasking this staff with Ben Simmons' development would be fascinating—or a semi tear-down in chase of more picks and better draft lottery odds.

Either way, San Antonio could easily exit this offseason without one (or both) of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White. Each should have significant appeal around the Association, but neither can become the centerpiece this club needs.