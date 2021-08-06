NBA Foundation Announces 22 Grants Totaling $6M for Support of Black Youth

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA Foundation announced 22 grants totaling $6 million as part of the league's continued efforts to create opportunities in predominantly Black communities Friday.

The latest round of grants, the NBA's largest yet, will focus on creating "employment opportunities, further career advancement and drive greater economic empowerment for Black youth." Friday's release comes in conjunction with the first anniversary of the grant program.

Greg Taylor, the NBA Foundation's executive director, said:

"We're thrilled to celebrate our one-year anniversary by awarding 22 deserving recipients with new grants that will further their efforts and our shared mission to create short- and long-term opportunity for Black young people. The commitment shown by NBA players, teams and governors in our inaugural year has been inspiring, and we look forward to deepening our efforts and operating with intention to reach more youth in additional cities in the years to come, ultimately helping to close the racial wealth gap."

The NBA has collaborated with all 30 teams, as well as the NBPA in deciding which organizations will be grant recipients.

Last August, team owners pledged $300 million over the next 10 years toward organizations focused on amplifying opportunities for Black people. Those have included youth sports organizations and organizations aimed at preserving Black voting rights.

The NBA Foundation has announced 40 grants, totaling $11 million, since last year.