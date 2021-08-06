Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 15 in Tokyo

0 of 8

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Gold. That's the short version of what's happening on a medal-packed Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympics.

The penultimate 24 hours in Japan brings the thrilling end of several long competitions. Among others, these include track and field, baseball, men's basketball, men's soccer, women's golf, men's beach and indoor volleyball and women's water polo.

All of the preparations and preliminary rounds are done. Knockout rounds and elimination games are effectively in the past. For hundreds of athletes—and a whole bunch on Team USA—a gold medal is finally in sight.

We'll be watching closely from North America, where events run from Friday evening into Saturday morning. Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the Eastern time zone, so all start times listed are ET.

This is your guide to Day 15 at the Tokyo Olympics.