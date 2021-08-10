John Cena vs. Roman Reigns and Matches with the Most Star Power in WWE History

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has hosted some of the most star-studded pro wrestling matches in the history of the business, and many of them have become legendary in the years since they took place.

When you put two people in the ring together who are among the biggest stars in the industry, the pressure on them to tear the house down is massive. Most of the time, WWE Superstars rise to the occasion and create something memorable.

Most of these iconic matches have taken place at WrestleMania by design. WWE knows which combinations will generate the most buzz and saves them for The Show of Shows to get the most bang for its buck.

Judging what makes somebody a big name is tricky, though. You have to take into account the crowds they draw, TV ratings during their run at the top, how the WWE Universe reacts to them, merchandise sales, mainstream appeal and crossover potential with other forms of entertainment.

Believe it or not, actual wrestling ability is low on the list of what makes somebody a huge star. It definitely matters, but we all know some of the top stars in the industry were not the best workers of their generation.

With that in mind, we thought it would be fun to look back at some of the WWE matches with the biggest star power. Keep in mind, we are not saying these are the best bell-to-bell wrestling matches. They are just the ones with the most marquee value at the time they took place.

The list will include five entries and a preview of John Cena vs. Roman Reigns, but they will not be ranked in any specific order because it would be impossible to judge some of these matches in comparison to each other.