NBA Summer League 2021: Previewing Biggest Games on Las Vegas Schedule

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The NBA Summer League is underway, but not for every team quite yet. There is some action taking place in Sacramento and Salt Lake City, though not every NBA organization is represented in these early games.

However, things will be picking up soon, because the NBA Summer League will be heading to Las Vegas beginning Sunday. All 30 franchises will send players to the league, which will run through Aug. 17, and there will be plenty of talent in action.

You won't get to see the big-name stars in Vegas, as most top players don't participate. But there will be incoming rookies and other youngsters looking to prove themselves while trying to make the roster for the 2021-22 season. And there will be a few veterans looking to do the same, too.

Here's a look at a few Summer League matchups you're going to want to catch over the next couple weeks.