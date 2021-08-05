UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane Odds, Predictions and Pre-Weigh-in Hype

2 of 4

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The fight is a big deal for Gane because he has enjoyed such a quick rise to the top. Each time he has gone into the cage it has been against better competition with higher stakes. Now, he's just one fight from the biggest stakes of them all.

There's plenty of pressure on Lewis here, too, though. This will be the second time that he has climbed the mountain for a shot at a championship belt. It took him four straight wins to get back to the title picture after suffering that first loss.

If Lewis fails to capture gold again at 36 years old, it's hard to see him putting together another run to title contention.

Then there's the fact that he'll be fighting in his hometown, Houston. While he'll definitely have the support of the majority of fans in the arena behind him, there is added pressure to perform.

Lewis' solution? Just focus on creating the best fight possible.

"He likes to sit back and do a lot of leg kicks and stuff like that, but I really want to have an exciting fight here in my hometown. Win, lose or draw, I want it to be an exciting fighter," he told MMA Junkie.

He should be able to deliver on that end of the promise. Gane's lack of one-punch power is good for Lewis because it extends the window for the fight and how many opportunities he'll have to land the knockout blow.

That being said, the Frenchman, 31, has been incredibly savvy and showed a lot of fight IQ despite relatively little experience. He'll frustrate Lewis with his ability to keep distance, pump the jab and leg kicks while making the American chase him.

Prediction: Gane via decision