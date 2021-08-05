Olympic Soccer 2021: Canada vs. Sweden Live Stream and Form Guide

Kiichiro Sato/Associated Press

Sweden and Canada both came up just short of standing atop the podium at the end of the women's soccer tournament at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

The Swedes lost to Germany in the final and took home the silver, while the Canadians lost in the semifinals and had to settle for third place after beating Brazil in the bronze medal match.

This year, one of those two countries will be winning the gold, something that neither nation has done since women's soccer was added to the Games schedule in 1996.

The gold medal match between Sweden and Canada will take place Friday in Tokyo (airing live Thursday night in the Eastern Time Zone and West). Both teams have an impressive showings since arriving at the Olympics, but only one will finish atop the podium.

Sweden had never medaled in women's soccer before 2016, while Canada has earned the bronze in each of the past two Games, meaning it will end up with its best all-time finish this year regardless of the result.

Here's everything else you need to know heading into the gold medal game.

Women's Soccer Gold Medal Game Viewing Info

Date: Friday, August 6

Start Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports app

Odds

To Win Gold Medal: Sweden -250 (bet $250 to win $100); Canada +200 (bet $100 to win $200)

90-Minute Money Line: Sweden +100; Canada +360; Draw +215

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

Form Guide

Sweden

Talk about a way to make a statement at the start of the Olympic tournament. On July 21, Sweden opened play with a 3-0 victory over the United States, which has won more women's soccer gold medals than any other country.

The Swedes proved they were going to be a tough team to beat with that victory, and they continued to do so in Group G. They defeated Australia 4-2 and then beat New Zealand 2-0.

Since coming out of group play with a 3-0 record, Sweden hasn't slowed down. It beat Japan 3-1 in the quarterfinals, before notching a 1-0 victory over Australia in the semifinals. Fridolina Rolfo scored the lone goal against the Aussies in the 46th minute.

It also marked the third shutout of the Games for Sweden goalkeeper Hedvig Lindahl, who is seeking her first gold medal in her fifth appearance at the Olympics.

"This is an opportunity to make some history and that's a story you tell for generations," the 38-year-old said, per Rob Harris of the Associated Press. "And you need that to inspire the next generation to keep women's football strong in Sweden."

If the Swedes can beat Canada, they'll leave Tokyo with the gold medal and an unblemished 6-0 record.

Canada

Entering the gold medal game as the underdog, Canada hasn't been quite as dominant as Sweden on its path to the final of the tournament. In fact, it's had three games that were tied at the end of regular time, two of which occurred during group play.

In Group E, Canada began the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Japan. It then beat Chile 2-1, before tying Great Britain 1-1 to come out of the group round with a 1-0-2 record.

That was enough for Canada to move on to the quarterfinals, where it had its most competitive game of the tournament against Brazil. The matchup remained scoreless through extra time, before the Canadians won 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

But in order for Canada to get to the gold medal game for the first time, it had to take down the United States. And Jessie Fleming's penalty in the 74th minute sealed her team's first victory over the Americans since 2001.

"It's a very unique group. It's a special group and I'm so proud to be a part of it," Canada forward Christine Sinclair said, per Anne M. Peterson of the Associated Press.

The Canadians could have an even more special team if they can win Olympic gold for the first time, but it will take another upset win in the final for them to do that.

