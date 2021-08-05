NBA Trade Rumors: Examining Who Is on the Block Entering 2021 Free Agency

1 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

With the Chicago Bulls making major changes around him, it's feasible to think restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen might covet a ticket out of town.

He reportedly had a chance to take his talents to the San Antonio Spurs, but he may have torpedoed those talks by eyeing a bigger salary than their budget allowed.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective (h/t RealGM) the Spurs were interested in a sign-and-trade for Markkanen, but he asked for more money than they were willing to give.

The Spurs and Bulls came together on a sign-and-swap sending DeMar DeRozan to the Windy City, but San Antonio opted for a Markkanen-less return. The Spurs' side of the exchange instead brought Thaddeus Young, Al-Farouq Aminu and a future first-round pick to the Alamo City.

Markkanen, the seventh overall pick in 2017, remains unsigned. He offers potentially substantial appeal as a 7-footer with a lethal long-range shot (40.2 percent in 2020-21), but he has battled the injury bug and struggled to grow his game beyond scoring. Windhorst didn't rule out Markkanen returning to the Bulls on a one-year deal, presumably on his qualifying offer.