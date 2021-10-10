Giants' Kenny Golladay Won't Return vs. Cowboys Because of Knee Injury

John Munson/Associated Press

New York Giants wideout Kenny Golladay was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with a knee injury, per the team.

The 27-year-old was the crown jewel of the Giants' offseason, signing a four-year, $72 million deal. They brought him aboard to be the top receiving option on a promising offense that also includes superstar running back Saquon Barkley and pass-catchers Darius Slayton and Evan Engram.

When healthy, Golladay has been a productive player and set career highs in receiving yards (1,190) and touchdowns (11) in the 2019 season with the Detroit Lions. But hamstring and hip injuries limited him to just five games in 2020.

Injuries became a concern at training camp as well when the Northern Illinois product left the team's first padded practice with a tweaked hamstring. That cost him some time during training camp but didn't result in him missing any time during the regular season.

The Giants have to be somewhat concerned, though, that their prize addition is already having so many injury setbacks. In a wide-open NFC East, the Giants have a real shot of winning their first divisional title since the 2011 season. Those aspirations will be much harder to achieve with Golladay sidelined.

The Giants are already incredibly thin at wideout, with Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard missing Sunday's contest due to injuries. Quarterback Daniel Jones was also ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion, leaving Mike Glennon to rookie Kadarius Toney as the team's top connection in the passing game.