Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 13 Highlights

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

Historically speaking, USA vs. Australia in Olympic men's basketball feels like a No. 1 seed facing a No. 16 seed in the first round of an NCAA tournament. In 18 previous trips to the Olympics, USA has won 15 gold medals and been on the podium every time. For Australia, nary a medal in 14 previous tries.

But if you didn't know any better, the first 15 minutes of that semifinal pairing would've led you to believe Australia was the quadrennial superpower in hoops.

The Aussies jumped out to a 41-26 lead, and it was more than just a "three-point shots weren't falling" problem for the Americans. Australia played as a cohesive unit on both ends of the floor, while USA played basically no defense whatsoever and—outside simply letting Kevin Durant do his thing—couldn't create scoring opportunities on offense.

But the Americans woke up and started asserting their dominance inside the three-point arc, particularly Durant's ability to make nearly impossible mid-range jumpers look semi-automatic.

Team USA closed the first half on a 16-4 run to cut the deficit to three points. And then it was the Durant and Jrue Holiday show to start the third quarter, as that duo scored the first 12 points of the second half.

In the span of nine minutes, a 15-point deficit turned into a nine-point lead for Team USA. They gradually blew the game wide open from there, outscoring the Aussies 32-10 in the third quarter (a 48-14 run overall from the middle of the second). In addition to the drastic change on the scoreboard, Zach LaVine threw down a couple of soul-crushing fast-break dunks as exclamation points.

Durant finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, while Devin Booker added 20 points in a 97-78 victory.

The Americans are now guaranteed a medal. Whether it's gold or silver will be decided at 10:30 p.m. ET on Friday night.