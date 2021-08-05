UFC 265 Predictions: Bleacher Report Staff Main Card Picks

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC 265 goes down this Saturday in Houston, Texas, and all signs point to a big night.

In the main event, hometown hero Derrick Lewis will take on France's Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title—a trinket created to keep the division moving while undisputed champ Francis Ngannou squabbles with the bigwigs at UFC HQ.

Gane, an unbeaten muay thai specialist with a grappling game to boot, has become one of the trickiest puzzles in the heavyweight division. Lewis, the most prolific knockout artist in the division's history, will undoubtedly attempt to solve that puzzle in his trademark style—by smashing his fists into it.

As if this heavyweight collision weren't alluring enough, the UFC 265 main card is rounded out by four other highly competitive fights.

In the co-main event, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo will look to make it two in a row at bantamweight against his fellow Brazilian Pedro Munhoz, a long-time contender.

That fight will be preceded by a dynamite welterweight scrap between rising talents Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque, a strawweight rematch between evergreen contenders Tecia Torres and Angela Hill, and a bantamweight battle between fringe contenders Song Yadong and Casey Kenney.

When all is said and done, UFC 265 likely won't go down as an all-time great event, but it's still a great card highlighted by some truly excellent matchmaking.

Who comes out on top in the biggest fights of the night? The staples of the Bleacher Report combat sports team have consulted their crystal balls. Keep scrolling for our predictions.