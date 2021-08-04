Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 12 Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 12 Early EventsAugust 4, 2021
The track and field medal events at the Tokyo Olympics have produced some of the most memorable moments of the event.
On Day 12, the United States' Sydney McLaughlin became the latest runner to drop a world record time. McLaughlin bested her own world record in the women's 400-meter hurdles.
Canada's Andre De Grasse created his own special moment inside the Tokyo Olympic Stadium in Day 12's second track session by besting a trio of Americans to win the men's 200 meters.
De Grasse finished in third place in the men's 100 meters and had a long list of silver and bronze medals at major events before capturing gold on Wednesday morning.
The United States is still on top of the overall medal table with 79 medals. China sits in second place with 70 medals. China still has the edge for the most golds with a 32-25 lead on the Americans.
The updated Olympics medal table can be found here on the Olympics official website.
Day 12 Medal Winners
Boxing
Men's Light Heavyweight
Gold: Arlen Lopez, Cuba
Silver: Benjamin Whittaker, Great Britain
Bronze: Loren Alfonso, Azerbaijan
Bronze: Imam Khateve, Russian Olympic Committee
Cycling
Men's Track Pursuit
Gold: Italy
Silver: Denmark
Bronze: Australia
Equestrian
Individul Jumping
Gold: Ben Maher, Great Britain
Silver: Peder Fredricson, Sweden
Bronze: Maikel van der Vleuten, Netherlands
Sailing
Men's Two Person 470
Gold: Australia
Silver: Sweden
Bronze: Spain
Women's Two Person 470
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: Poland
Bronze: France
Skateboarding
Women's Park
Gold: Sakura Yosozumi, Japan
Silver: Kokona Hiraki, Japan
Bronze: Sky Brown, Great Britain
Swimming
Women's 10km Swim
Gold: Ana Marcela Cunha, Brazil
Silver: Sharon van Rouwendaal, Netherlands
Bronze: Kareena Lee, Australia
Synchronized Swimming
Women's Duet
Gold: Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: China
Bronze: Ukraine
Track and Field
Men's 200m
Gold: Andre de Grasse, Canada
Silver: Kenny Bednarek, United States
Bronze: Noah Lyles, United States
Men's 800m
Gold: Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, Kenya
Silver: Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, Kenya
Bronze: Patryk Dobek, Poland
Men's Hammer Throw
Gold: Wojciech Nowicki, Poland
Silver: Eivind Henriksen, Norway
Bronze: Pawel Fajdek, Poland
Women's 3,000m Steeplechase
Gold: Peruth Chemutai, Uganda
Silver: Courtney Frerichs, United States
Bronze: Hyvin Kiyeng, Kenya
Women's 400m Hurdles
Gold; Sydney McLaughlin, United States
Silver: Dalilah Muhammed, United States
Bronze: Femke Bol, Netherlands
Weightlifting
Men's +109kg
Gold: Lasha Talakhadze, Georgia
Silver: Ali Davoudi, Iran
Bronze: Man Assad, Syria
Wrestling
Men's Greco Roman 67kg
Gold: Mohammedreza Geraei, Iran
Silver: Parviz Nasibov, Ukraine
Bronze: Mohamed Elsayed, Egypt
Bronze: Frank Staebler, Germany
Men's Greco Roman 87kg
Gold: Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine
Silver: Viktor Lorincz, Hungary
Bronze: Denis Kudla, Germany
Bronze: Zurabi Datunashvili, Serbia
Women's Freestyle 62kg
Gold: Yukako Kawai, Japan
Silver: Taybe Yusein, Bulgaria
Bronze: Iryna Koliadenko, Ukraine
Sydney McLaughlin Sets World Record In 400-Meter Hurdles
McLaughlin set the world record in the 400-meter hurdles for the second time this summer.
The 21-year-old American dropped a time of 51.46 seconds to defeat fellow American Dalilah Muhammad.
Muhammad was out in front for the first half of the one trip around the track. McLaughlin raced with a steady pace and then surged ahead in the final 100 meters.
McLaughlin's push to the finish line helped her shatter the world record time she set at the United States Olympic Trials in June. McLaughlin's previous world record was set at 51.90 seconds.
The performance came one night after Norway's Karsten Warholm set the men's 400-meter hurdles world record that he previously set before the Olympics.
McLaughlin's gold was the third medal of that color for the United States in track and field. Athing Mu took first in the women's 800 meters and Valarie Allman won the women's discus.
In total, the United States owns 16 track and field medals and that is with over half of the medals on the men's and women's side still up for grabs.
If the United States meets its high expectations in track and field, it should push the overall medal haul close to 100.
Andre De Grasse Finally Captures Gold
The Olympic gold medal was the last thing missing from De Grasse's extensive resume.
The Canadian sprinter earned a silver medal behind Usain Bolt in the men's 200 meters in 2016 and was third in the men's 100 meters in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.
De Grasse, a former 100 and 200 meters NCAA champion at USC, bested a field of talented Americans on Wednesday morning to add the gold to his medal cabinet.
De Grasse finished in 19.62 seconds. a time that was good enough to set a new Canadian record.
American Kenny Bednarek set a personal best time of 19.68 with his second-place finish, while pre-race favorite Noah Lyles earned a season best mark of 19.74 to take the bronze.
American teenager Erriyon Knighton took fourth behind the experienced sprinters in a time of 19.93. The first five finishers ran under 20 seconds.
De Grasse's gold was the fourth one earned by Canada in Tokyo. The women's eight rowing team Maggie McNeil in the women's 100-meter butterfly and weightlifter Maude Charron also topped the podium for Canada.