Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 12 Early Events

Andrej Isakovic/Associated Press

The track and field medal events at the Tokyo Olympics have produced some of the most memorable moments of the event.

On Day 12, the United States' Sydney McLaughlin became the latest runner to drop a world record time. McLaughlin bested her own world record in the women's 400-meter hurdles.

Canada's Andre De Grasse created his own special moment inside the Tokyo Olympic Stadium in Day 12's second track session by besting a trio of Americans to win the men's 200 meters.

De Grasse finished in third place in the men's 100 meters and had a long list of silver and bronze medals at major events before capturing gold on Wednesday morning.

The United States is still on top of the overall medal table with 79 medals. China sits in second place with 70 medals. China still has the edge for the most golds with a 32-25 lead on the Americans.

The updated Olympics medal table can be found here on the Olympics official website.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Day 12 Medal Winners

Boxing

Men's Light Heavyweight

Gold: Arlen Lopez, Cuba

Silver: Benjamin Whittaker, Great Britain

Bronze: Loren Alfonso, Azerbaijan

Bronze: Imam Khateve, Russian Olympic Committee

Cycling

Men's Track Pursuit

Gold: Italy

Silver: Denmark

Bronze: Australia

Equestrian

Individul Jumping

Gold: Ben Maher, Great Britain

Silver: Peder Fredricson, Sweden

Bronze: Maikel van der Vleuten, Netherlands

Sailing

Men's Two Person 470

Gold: Australia

Silver: Sweden

Bronze: Spain

Women's Two Person 470

Gold: Great Britain

Silver: Poland

Bronze: France

Skateboarding

Women's Park

Gold: Sakura Yosozumi, Japan

Silver: Kokona Hiraki, Japan

Bronze: Sky Brown, Great Britain

Swimming

Women's 10km Swim

Gold: Ana Marcela Cunha, Brazil

Silver: Sharon van Rouwendaal, Netherlands

Bronze: Kareena Lee, Australia

Synchronized Swimming

Women's Duet

Gold: Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: China

Bronze: Ukraine

Track and Field

Men's 200m

Gold: Andre de Grasse, Canada

Silver: Kenny Bednarek, United States

Bronze: Noah Lyles, United States

Men's 800m

Gold: Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, Kenya

Silver: Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, Kenya

Bronze: Patryk Dobek, Poland

Men's Hammer Throw

Gold: Wojciech Nowicki, Poland

Silver: Eivind Henriksen, Norway

Bronze: Pawel Fajdek, Poland

Women's 3,000m Steeplechase

Gold: Peruth Chemutai, Uganda

Silver: Courtney Frerichs, United States

Bronze: Hyvin Kiyeng, Kenya

Women's 400m Hurdles

Gold; Sydney McLaughlin, United States

Silver: Dalilah Muhammed, United States

Bronze: Femke Bol, Netherlands

Weightlifting

Men's +109kg

Gold: Lasha Talakhadze, Georgia

Silver: Ali Davoudi, Iran

Bronze: Man Assad, Syria

Wrestling

Men's Greco Roman 67kg

Gold: Mohammedreza Geraei, Iran

Silver: Parviz Nasibov, Ukraine

Bronze: Mohamed Elsayed, Egypt

Bronze: Frank Staebler, Germany

Men's Greco Roman 87kg

Gold: Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine

Silver: Viktor Lorincz, Hungary

Bronze: Denis Kudla, Germany

Bronze: Zurabi Datunashvili, Serbia

Women's Freestyle 62kg

Gold: Yukako Kawai, Japan

Silver: Taybe Yusein, Bulgaria

Bronze: Iryna Koliadenko, Ukraine

Sydney McLaughlin Sets World Record In 400-Meter Hurdles

McLaughlin set the world record in the 400-meter hurdles for the second time this summer.

The 21-year-old American dropped a time of 51.46 seconds to defeat fellow American Dalilah Muhammad.

Muhammad was out in front for the first half of the one trip around the track. McLaughlin raced with a steady pace and then surged ahead in the final 100 meters.

McLaughlin's push to the finish line helped her shatter the world record time she set at the United States Olympic Trials in June. McLaughlin's previous world record was set at 51.90 seconds.

The performance came one night after Norway's Karsten Warholm set the men's 400-meter hurdles world record that he previously set before the Olympics.

McLaughlin's gold was the third medal of that color for the United States in track and field. Athing Mu took first in the women's 800 meters and Valarie Allman won the women's discus.

In total, the United States owns 16 track and field medals and that is with over half of the medals on the men's and women's side still up for grabs.

If the United States meets its high expectations in track and field, it should push the overall medal haul close to 100.

Andre De Grasse Finally Captures Gold

The Olympic gold medal was the last thing missing from De Grasse's extensive resume.

The Canadian sprinter earned a silver medal behind Usain Bolt in the men's 200 meters in 2016 and was third in the men's 100 meters in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

De Grasse, a former 100 and 200 meters NCAA champion at USC, bested a field of talented Americans on Wednesday morning to add the gold to his medal cabinet.

De Grasse finished in 19.62 seconds. a time that was good enough to set a new Canadian record.

American Kenny Bednarek set a personal best time of 19.68 with his second-place finish, while pre-race favorite Noah Lyles earned a season best mark of 19.74 to take the bronze.

American teenager Erriyon Knighton took fourth behind the experienced sprinters in a time of 19.93. The first five finishers ran under 20 seconds.

De Grasse's gold was the fourth one earned by Canada in Tokyo. The women's eight rowing team Maggie McNeil in the women's 100-meter butterfly and weightlifter Maude Charron also topped the podium for Canada.