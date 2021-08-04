X

    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 12 Early Events

    Joe Tansey@JTansey90Featured ColumnistAugust 4, 2021

    Sydney Mclaughlin, left, and Dalilah Muhammad, both of the United States, celebrate after finishing first and second respectively in the women's 400m hurdles final during the 2020 Summer Olympics on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan . (Andrej ISAKOVIC / POOL / AFP)
    Andrej Isakovic/Associated Press

    The track and field medal events at the Tokyo Olympics have produced some of the most memorable moments of the event. 

    On Day 12, the United States' Sydney McLaughlin became the latest runner to drop a world record time. McLaughlin bested her own world record in the women's 400-meter hurdles. 

    Canada's Andre De Grasse created his own special moment inside the Tokyo Olympic Stadium in Day 12's second track session by besting a trio of Americans to win the men's 200 meters. 

    De Grasse finished in third place in the men's 100 meters and had a long list of silver and bronze medals at major events before capturing gold on Wednesday morning. 

    The United States is still on top of the overall medal table with 79 medals. China sits in second place with 70 medals. China still has the edge for the most golds with a 32-25 lead on the Americans. 

    The updated Olympics medal table can be found here on the Olympics official website. 

             

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Day 12 Medal Winners

    Boxing

    Men's Light Heavyweight

    Gold: Arlen Lopez, Cuba

    Silver: Benjamin Whittaker, Great Britain

    Bronze: Loren Alfonso, Azerbaijan

    Bronze: Imam Khateve, Russian Olympic Committee

       

    Cycling

    Men's Track Pursuit

    Gold: Italy

    Silver: Denmark 

    Bronze: Australia

       

    Equestrian

    Individul Jumping

    Gold: Ben Maher, Great Britain

    Silver: Peder Fredricson, Sweden

    Bronze: Maikel van der Vleuten, Netherlands

       

    Sailing

    Men's Two Person 470

    Gold: Australia

    Silver: Sweden 

    Bronze: Spain

       

    Women's Two Person 470

    Gold: Great Britain

    Silver: Poland

    Bronze: France

         

    Skateboarding 

    Women's Park

    Gold: Sakura Yosozumi, Japan

    Silver: Kokona Hiraki, Japan

    Bronze: Sky Brown, Great Britain

        

    Swimming

    Women's 10km Swim

    Gold: Ana Marcela Cunha, Brazil

    Silver: Sharon van Rouwendaal, Netherlands

    Bronze: Kareena Lee, Australia

    Synchronized Swimming

    Women's Duet

    Gold: Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: China

    Bronze: Ukraine

         

    Track and Field

    Men's 200m 

    Gold: Andre de Grasse, Canada

    Silver: Kenny Bednarek, United States

    Bronze: Noah Lyles, United States

        

    Men's 800m

    Gold: Emmanuel Kipkurui Korir, Kenya

    Silver: Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich, Kenya

    Bronze: Patryk Dobek, Poland

         

    Men's Hammer Throw

    Gold: Wojciech Nowicki, Poland

    Silver: Eivind Henriksen, Norway

    Bronze: Pawel Fajdek, Poland

        

    Women's 3,000m Steeplechase

    Gold: Peruth Chemutai, Uganda

    Silver: Courtney Frerichs, United States

    Bronze: Hyvin Kiyeng, Kenya

         

    Women's 400m Hurdles

    Gold; Sydney McLaughlin, United States

    Silver: Dalilah Muhammed, United States

    Bronze: Femke Bol, Netherlands

           

    Weightlifting

    Men's +109kg

    Gold: Lasha Talakhadze, Georgia

    Silver: Ali Davoudi, Iran

    Bronze: Man Assad, Syria

        

    Wrestling

    Men's Greco Roman 67kg

    Gold: Mohammedreza Geraei, Iran

    Silver: Parviz Nasibov, Ukraine

    Bronze: Mohamed Elsayed, Egypt

    Bronze: Frank Staebler, Germany

           

    Men's Greco Roman 87kg

    Gold: Zhan Beleniuk, Ukraine

    Silver: Viktor Lorincz, Hungary

    Bronze: Denis Kudla, Germany

    Bronze: Zurabi Datunashvili, Serbia

         

    Women's Freestyle 62kg

    Gold: Yukako Kawai, Japan

    Silver: Taybe Yusein, Bulgaria

    Bronze: Iryna Koliadenko, Ukraine

          

    Sydney McLaughlin Sets World Record In 400-Meter Hurdles

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    HER GOLDEN MOMENT! @GoSydGo takes the gold in world record fashion in the women's 400m hurdles final! #TokyoOlympics x @TeamUSA 📺: NBC 💻: https://t.co/xHOJq5UwlD 📱: NBC Sports App https://t.co/xFGFzaW6Gu

    McLaughlin set the world record in the 400-meter hurdles for the second time this summer. 

    The 21-year-old American dropped a time of 51.46 seconds to defeat fellow American Dalilah Muhammad. 

    Muhammad was out in front for the first half of the one trip around the track. McLaughlin raced with a steady pace and then surged ahead in the final 100 meters. 

    McLaughlin's push to the finish line helped her shatter the world record time she set at the United States Olympic Trials in June. McLaughlin's previous world record was set at 51.90 seconds.

    The performance came one night after Norway's Karsten Warholm set the men's 400-meter hurdles world record that he previously set before the Olympics. 

    McLaughlin's gold was the third medal of that color for the United States in track and field. Athing Mu took first in the women's 800 meters and Valarie Allman won the women's discus. 

    In total, the United States owns 16 track and field medals and that is with over half of the medals on the men's and women's side still up for grabs. 

    If the United States meets its high expectations in track and field, it should push the overall medal haul close to 100.

         

    Andre De Grasse Finally Captures Gold

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    It lived up to the hype! An intense men's 200m final ends with Andre De Grasse taking the GOLD. 🥇 #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/xBohSMgDSL

    The Olympic gold medal was the last thing missing from De Grasse's extensive resume. 

    The Canadian sprinter earned a silver medal behind Usain Bolt in the men's 200 meters in 2016 and was third in the men's 100 meters in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

    De Grasse, a former 100 and 200 meters NCAA champion at USC, bested a field of talented Americans on Wednesday morning to add the gold to his medal cabinet. 

    De Grasse finished in 19.62 seconds. a time that was good enough to set a new Canadian record. 

    American Kenny Bednarek set a personal best time of 19.68 with his second-place finish, while pre-race favorite Noah Lyles earned a season best mark of 19.74 to take the bronze. 

    American teenager Erriyon Knighton took fourth behind the experienced sprinters in a time of 19.93. The first five finishers ran under 20 seconds. 

    De Grasse's gold was the fourth one earned by Canada in Tokyo. The women's eight rowing team Maggie McNeil in the women's 100-meter butterfly and weightlifter Maude Charron also topped the podium for Canada.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!