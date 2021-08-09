Ranking the 10 Best Lineups in MLB Thus Far in 2021

0 of 11

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

If you had to pick one Major League Baseball starting lineup to carry into the postseason against the wide array of potential pitching rotations that could come your way, which one would you choose?

The premise initially seemed easy, but factoring in injuries, trades, recent slumps/hot streaks and frequently changing batting orders, it got convoluted in a hurry.

On the injuries front, we've opted to include the guys who have played for most of the season and who only seem to have minor injuries. In other words, if they've been a big part of the equation up until now and figure to reprise that role in September, we'll allow them.

As far as the other variables go, the past three weeks were given more weight than the prior three months in trying to put together a starting lineup and rank it against the other 29.

In general, though, the more sluggers and the fewer on-base percentage eyesores a team has among its primary batting order, the better.

Statistics are current through the start of play Sunday.

American League lineups include the designated hitter. National League lineups do not include the pitcher spot.