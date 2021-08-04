Brazil vs. Spain: 2021 Olympic Men's Soccer Gold Medal Odds, Form Guide

Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Two of the most prolific nations in men's soccer will play for the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Reigning champion Brazil will look to earn back-to-back first-place finishes. This time its opponent in the gold-medal match is Spain, which is aiming to become the first European nation in almost 30 years to finish on top at the Summer Games.

Both teams needed more than 90 minutes to secure their spots in the gold-medal match from the semifinal round. Brazil beat Mexico on penalty kicks and Spain defeated Japan in extra time.

Brazil and Spain have been two of the best sides throughout the tournament, and the gold-medal game should live up to the lofty expectations that come with a showdown of its stature.

Men's Gold-Medal Game Info

Date: Saturday, August 7

Start Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports app

Odds

Via DraftKings Sportsbook

90-Minute Money Line: Brazil +170 (bet $100 to win $170); Spain +215; Draw +185

Over/Under: 2.5 (+160)

Form Guide

Brazil

Brazil outlasted Germany and Ivory Coast in one of the toughest groups of the tournament.

The Selecao opened the competition with a 4-2 win over Germany. The win was not as surprising as it would have been in other major tournaments. Germany did not send its best under-23 players because of their commitments to top European clubs.

Brazil was able to get Richarlison, Matheus Cunha and Antony away from the European preseason to join up with a handful of domestic-based players.

The reigning champion played to a scoreless draw with Ivory Coast and then knocked off Saudi Arabia 3-1 behind tallies from Richarlison and Matheus Cunha.

Brazil did not concede in its knockout-round matches with Egypt and Mexico. Mexico converted a single penalty kick in a 4-1 shootout loss in the semifinals.

The Brazilian defense allowed one goal in the previous four contests. If it comes away with the gold again, the back four will be responsible in some regard for picking up that result.

Richarlison likely will be the winner of the Golden Boot. He has five goals. A group of four players, including Spain's Rafa Mir, is two goals behind the Everton man.

Spain

Spain took some time to get going in the final third.

The European side played to a scoreless draw with Egypt to open up play in Group C, and it did not score until the 81st minute of its second group-stage contest.

Spain only scored on two occasions in Group C, but its concession of a single goal led to a first-place finish over Egypt, Australia and Argentina.

The 1-1 draw with Argentina that was earned at the end of the group phase kept the 2004 and 2008 gold medalist out of the final eight. Egypt took second place behind Spain.

Spain needed a late equalizer in second-half stoppage time to force extra time versus Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals. It then unleashed three goals against the African side over 30 minutes.

Spain had to wait until the 115th minute to find a breakthrough against Japan. Marco Asensio delivered a beautiful curling strike from right to left that knocked the host nation out of gold-medal contention.

There could be concerns about heavy legs within the Spanish side since it played 30 extra minutes than Brazil over the last two rounds.

However, Spain has four days in between games and should be able to get enough rest to go toe-to-toe with the Brazilians.

If Spain wins, it will become the first European side to capture the Olympic gold since it earned that achievement in Barcelona in 1992.

