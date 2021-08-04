NBA Rumors: Buzz on Possible Ben Simmons Trade, Dennis Schroder and More

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

There's been a ton of speculation about where Ben Simmons will be traded since the offseason began. As it turns out, he could begin the 2021-22 season back in Philadelphia after all.

On Monday, The Athletic's David Aldridge reported that the 76ers' asking price for the 25-year-old was still "sky-high," as they were looking to acquire a minimum return of "at least four future first-round picks via direct trade or pick swaps, along with an All-Star-level player in most (but not all) scenarios."

Apparently, no teams have been willing to part with that type of package yet, because Simmons remains on Philadelphia's roster. And according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, that may not change anytime soon. But the 76ers may be just fine with that.

"The Sixers are open to bringing Ben Simmons back and I think they prefer that," she told ESPN's The Jump on Tuesday.

Simmons, a three-time All-Star point guard, has played well for much of his four seasons in Philadelphia. But earlier this year, he struggled in the 76ers' second-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, which they lost in seven games.

Although things may now be trending toward Simmons staying in Philadelphia, it's always possible that a trade still gets completed, especially if the 76ers lower their asking price.