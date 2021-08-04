NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on John Collins, Possible Spencer Dinwiddie Trade, More

2 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Stop me if you've heard this one before: The Atlanta Hawks and John Collins disagree about the bouncy big man's worth.

Last fall, the two sides couldn't iron out an extension, which ticketed Collins for restricted free agency this offseason. But it's deja vu all over again, as the Hawks haven't bridged the gap with their young forward yet despite putting a five-year, $125 million offer on the table, per The Athletic's Sam Amick.

"Why hasn't Collins agreed to re-sign yet?" Amick wrote. "Because as was the case last offseason, when he turned down a $90 million extension and wasn't shy about the fact that he saw himself as a maximum salary player, he clearly sees his value differently than the Hawks. Again."

It seems like once an offseason, some player gets caught up in the thorny world of restricted free agency. Collins might be trapped for a while without a concession on his salary demand, because all of the leverage is on Atlanta's side.

Only the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs have significant cap space left, and neither is an obvious suitor for Collins. Even if either had interest, they may not want to tie up their cap space in an offer sheet, since the Hawks could match it anyway. Maybe Collins holds out long enough to squeeze a few more millions out of the franchise, but this offer seems pretty fair (if not generous) for his talent level.