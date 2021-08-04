Steelers' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 3

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell short of expectations in 2020 but they were a bountiful source of points for fantasy football managers.

The Steelers were among the most high-volume passing teams in the league last season. Ben Roethlisberger chucked it over 600 times last season, creating the opportunity for Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster to finish in the top 24 of PPR leagues, per FantasyPros.

The disproportionate passing script also gave way to a league-worst running game. The Steelers did not have a top-25 running back.

They are hoping that will change after using a first-round pick Najee Harris. But his work will be cut out for him as they also start playing with a reworked offensive line.

So, who should fantasy managers be looking to add to their teams from the Steel City? Let's take a look factoring in their current average draft position.