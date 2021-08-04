Tokyo Summer Olympics 2021: Day 12 Highlights

5 of 9

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

From midnight through 2:15 a.m. on the East Coast in the United States, it was a "get out as many screens as possible" type of viewing window of team sports at the Olympics, as the Americans were simultaneously competing in the quarterfinals of women's volleyball, women's basketball, men's baseball and men's water polo.

The women took care of their business without any trouble.

Despite playing without both Jordan Thompson and Jordyn Poulter because of ankle injuries suffered in the past few days, the women's volleyball team defeated Dominican Republic in straight sets 25-11, 25-20, 25-19. Annie Drews scored 21 of the 75 points for the Americans, and it felt like even more than that. They'll need her to continue spiking the opposition into oblivion if those two stars remain unavailable.

In basketball, Breanna Stewart and Co. made quick work of Australia. Stewart scored 11 of Team USA's first 14 points and sparked a 17-0 run in the first quarter. After opening up a 21-6 lead just six minutes into the game, the Americans never let the Australians get the margin back below nine points. Stewart finished with a game-high 23 points while Brittney Griner added 15 points and eight rebounds in a convincing 79-55 victory—their 53rd straight in Olympic play. They will draw Serbia in the semifinals at 12:40 a.m. ET Thursday morning.

On the baseball diamond, Triston Casas mashed a two-run home run to dead center in the first inning, Tyler Austin added a solo shot in the fifth and Scott Kazmir logged five scoreless innings en route to a 3-1 victory over Dominican Republic. There was some late-inning drama when a two-out solo home run by Charlie Valerio was followed by a walk, bringing the game-tying run to the plate (and putting former MLB slugger Jose Bautista into the on-deck circle), but David Robertson closed the door with a strikeout. The Americans will face the loser of Japan vs. South Korea with a spot in the gold-medal game on the line.

The men's water polo team couldn't complete the clean sweep, though, losing 12-8 to Spain. It was a closer match than the final margin suggests, all knotted up at 3-3 and then at 6-6 after each of the first two quarters. The Americans just couldn't find the net in the second half, though. In 21 previous tries, Team USA has never won gold in men's water polo, and that drought will continue for at least a few more years.