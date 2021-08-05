Fantasy-Booking Brock Lesnar's Return to Wrestling with Both WWE and AEW

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The odds of Brock Lesnar working for any wrestling promotion other than WWE are slim at best, but ever since Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com revealed a year ago that the former MMA star is no longer under contract, fans have speculated about him joining All Elite Wrestling.

That is the world we live in now. Whenever one person leaves WWE, people wonder if they will go to AEW, Impact, New Japan Pro-Wrestling or tour the indie scene.

The Beast Incarnate is one of the unlikeliest candidates to jump ship because he is paid so much money to work so few matches, but the saying "never say never" is used in pro wrestling so often that fans can't help but speculate.

We never thought The Rock would return to wrestling, but he did just that in 2011. Most people never expected to see Lesnar back with WWE before he returned in 2012. We even saw Bret Hart make amends with Vince McMahon and Co. after the Montreal Screwjob, so anything is possible.

Whether he returns to WWE or makes a shocking move to join AEW, Lesnar will be a draw wherever he goes. With that said, let's do some fantasy booking for his potential return to WWE or his AEW debut.