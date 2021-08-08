Ranking the Must-Watch Teams at Las Vegas NBA Summer League

16 of 16

Names to watch: Cade Cunningham, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey, Sekou Doumbouya, Luka Garza

Sleeper prospect: Balsa Koprivica

Cunningham makes the Detroit Pistons summer league's most watchable team.

Even with Jalen Green and Evan Mobley in the draft—who would've each had a strong case to be the No. 1 pick in most years—it never seemed like the Pistons would pass on Cunningham. Hype has led to some enormous expectations for the 6'6" scoring playmaker to become the franchise's centerpiece and the league's next superstar.

Another interesting storyline in Las Vegas will follow how Cunningham fits alongside Hayes, the 2020 No. 7 pick. He missed most of his rookie year with a right hip injury, and now he'll lose more ball-handling touches to the team's new star. Will Hayes benefit from the pressure Cunningham will take off him? Or does he needs more reps to create for his development?

Bey is listed on the roster after making first-team All-Rookie, though it wouldn't be surprising if the proven shooter plays only a few games.

The Pistons will also get to see how the Naismith Men's Player of the Year looks in a different setting. Despite incredible production at Iowa, Garza entered the draft with questions about his quickness and post-up heavy style—until he lost over 20 pounds and started surprising scouts with his shooting range during workouts.

Koprivica, who played with Cunningham for a year at Montverde Academy, caught scouts' attention this year with his mobility and shot-blocking for a 7'1" center.