2021 NBA Draft Big Board: Stock Up, Stock Down for Top 60 Prospects

20. Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)

19. Corey Kispert (Gonzaga, SF, Senior)

18. Keon Johnson (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)

17. James Bouknight (Connecticut, SG, Sophomore)

16. Moses Moody (Arkansas, SG, Freshman)

15. Tre Mann (Florida, PG/SG, Sophomore)

14. Alperen Sengun (Besiktas, PF/C), 2002)

13. Jared Butler (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)

12. Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)

11. Josh Giddey (Adelaide 36ers, PG/SG, 2002)

Stock up

Jared Butler

Butler's previous heart condition has been cleared by the NBA, a big development a week before the draft. It's unlikely he goes in the lottery, but he deserves consideration from teams like the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors. Butler's ball-handling and improved playmaking, spot-up shooting and defensive IQ have reached levels that lessen concerns over his athletic limitations. Backcourt versatility should make him an easy fit for any role and roster.

Jaden Springer

Despite teams giving Springer positive reviews after workouts, he still wasn't invited to the Green Room. I'm apparently higher on his NBA fit than the NBA is, especially if he's more explosive now that his ankle is healed, which is what teams are saying.

Just as teams should have bought into Tyrese Haliburton's versatility to pass and shoot off the catch, Springer's versatility should make them forget about his lack of a natural position. I'm picturing a De'Anthony Melton type who can facilitate in the right situations, slash through contact, make open shots and defend both backcourt spots.

Chris Duarte

Duarte moves up a few spots, and teams think he'll wind up going top 20. After the top eight picks or so, age becomes less of a factor, and certain teams become more interested in sure things. Many see Duarte as a lock to add shooting and other forms of shot-making, while his defensive tools and toughness bode well for his chances of competing right away. He won't be for everyone, but it's easy to picture him contributing to a rotation throughout his entire rookie contract.

Stock down

Keon Johnson

While scouts acknowledge Johnson's wild athletic ability, they were disappointed by his measurements (6'4¾" in shoes, 6'7¼" wingspan) for a wing whose skill level is lagging. Despite his explosive leaping ability, he graded in the 17th percentile in transition, and scouts have questioned whether he knows how to optimize his athleticism.