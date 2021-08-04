Cowboys' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 3

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys were a relative bust when it came to fantasy football in 2020, but that setback is setting up a major comeback in 2021.

The ceiling of the offense was set fairly low when Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury. That left a combination of Andy Dalton and Ben DiNucci under center and lowered the stock of pretty much everyone involved in the Cowboys' offense.

The fact that some were still fairly productive is an indicator of how good this offense could be.

Zack Martin, La'el Collins and Tyron Smith all suffered serious injuries on the offensive line, yet Ezekiel Elliott was still RB11 overall. Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb finished 19th and 20th, respectively, among receivers.

Looking across the league at current average draft position, there are multiple targets on the Cowboys who could lead your fantasy team to victory. Let's take a look at a few of them.