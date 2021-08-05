Summer Olympics 2021: What to Watch for on Day 14 in Tokyo

0 of 7

Petros Giannakouris/Associated Press

Just three days remain in the Tokyo Summer Games, which means some big tournaments are winding toward their conclusions. And with the action running fast and furious in track and field, we'll see 23 events award gold medals on Day 14 across all sports.

U.S. fans will be disappointed not to see their national team in the women's soccer final after a surprising loss to Canada. But April Ross and Alix Klineman will do their bit to bring home gold on the sand in beach volleyball, while the women's basketball and indoor volleyball teams will attempt to advance through their respective semifinals.

Inside Tokyo Olympic Stadium, six medal events in track and field include the always-thrilling 4x100-meter relays for both men and women, along with the women's 400-meter final. Two medal events in race walking will happen at Sapporo Odori Park.

With the tricky time change between North America and Japan, here's your daily reminder of what's set to take place when Day 14 events start Thursday evening, run through the night and wrap up Friday morning.

Let's go!