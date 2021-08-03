NBA Rumors: Latest Free-Agent Buzz on Carmelo Anthony, DeMar DeRozan and More

0 of 3

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Sometimes, the NBA free agent market opens with a bang.

Monday's opening of 2021 free agency was more like someone accidentally sparked the entire box of fireworks at once.

While Kawhi Leonard and John Collins haven't signed yet, just about every other notable free agent put pen to paper on a massive new deal. Even non-free agents got in on the spending spree with Trae Young, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jimmy Butler inking max extensions with their respective clubs.

And yet, free agency hasn't been picked clean, nor has it silenced the perpetual buzz of the rumor mill. Let's recap the latest rumblings, shall we?