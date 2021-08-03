Latest WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card Projection and Match Predictions

Latest WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card Projection and Match PredictionsAugust 3, 2021
The Biggest Party of the Summer in WWE will hit the grand stage of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, August 21 with a blockbuster main event pitting Roman Reigns against John Cena for The Tribal Chief's Universal Championship.
That enormous dream match headlines a card that also features Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Goldberg and a Raw Women's Championship defense that will see Nikki A.S.H. put her title on the line against both Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match.
Nothing else has been made official at this time but taking a look at the current landscape in WWE, it is easy to project which matches will be announced in the lead-up to the extravaganza.
What are those matches and who should fans expect to leave with their arms raised in victory come showtime?
Take a look with this early preview of the spectacular.
Projected Match Card
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins (Prediction: Edge)
- SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (Prediction: Banks)
- Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles and Omos (Prediction: RK-Bro)
- Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal (Prediction: McIntyre)
- United States Championship Match: Damian Priest vs. Sheamus (Prediction: Priest)
With just over two weeks until the biggest show of the summer, these are the matches that have yet to be officially announced for the extravaganza but are projected based on storyline development and on-screen interaction on WWE programming.
Raw Women's Championship Match: Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
Nikki A.S.H. successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract just 24 hours after winning it, rushing the ring and pinning Charlotte Flair to become Raw women's champion for the first time in her career. Since then, she has defended against The Queen on two separate occasions, beating her both times.
Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley inexplicably remains in the picture, the result of the age-old contractually obligated rematch, or something like that.
As if you have not already seen Flair vs. Ripley enough, or grown tired of A.S.H. vs. Flair after watching it for three weeks in a row on Raw, the three competitors will do battle at SummerSlam in a Triple Threat Match.
It will likely be a very good match based solely on talent alone. Ripley and Flair have undeniable in-ring chemistry and when you take a charismatic and energetic worker like Nikki and throw her into the mix, the potential is there for a showstealer.
It feels far too early to take the title off the superheroine babyface but if there's one thing that WWE has made abundantly clear over the years, it's that it loves padding Flair's resume with championship reigns.
Regardless of how it affects the talent around her and their credibility.
Prediction: Flair regains the title
WWE Championship Match: Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley
It seems like Goldberg is the new Brock Lesnar, a punishing badass from a bygone era dusted off to bolster the star power on any given pay-per-view card. On August 21, he will set foot back inside the squared circle, this time to challenge WWE champion, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley.
On the surface, it is not a particularly promising match.
Sure, Goldberg worked his ass off in last year's Royal Rumble match against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, but he has also had far too many appearances where he looked out-of-shape or, you know, his age while squaring off against opponents in their athletic primes.
There is no reason whatsoever to believe Goldberg can keep up with Lashley, which likely limits the overall quality the WWE Championship match can actually achieve.
That changes if it stays a short, intense brawl of a match, and that is likely to be the case.
Especially after Lashley and MVP targeted the former WCW world champion's son, Gage, on Raw Monday night.
There's no way Goldberg beats Lashley, if only because that would be a slap in the face to everyone in front of, and behind, the cameras that have worked tirelessly to develop Lashley into the world-beater that he has become.
The question then is, who does beat The All Mighty?
Prediction: Lashley retains
Universal Championship Match: John Cena vs. Roman Reigns
Roman Reigns turned heel a year ago at SummerSlam and since then, has developed into the main event attraction WWE spent six years trying to develop as a babyface. Cool, badass, captivating and engaging, The Head of the Table is easily the best thing about today’s WWE product and it’s not even remotely close.
With a major pay-per-view on the horizon and the desire to sell as many tickets as possible to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, WWE brought back the one man it knew it could count on to drum up enough interest to do that: John Cena.
Cena is in the midst of incredible Hollywood success, what with the release of F9, the latest in the Fast and the Furious film franchise, and The Suicide Squad ready bow this Friday. His star power is undeniable and he is a living legend in the world of sports-entertainment.
One of the most beloved stars in company history, he will attempt to derail Reigns’ run as the most dominant star in the company when he challenges The Tribal Chief for the Universal Championship in Sin City.
WWE typically likes to leave a lasting impression on fans at these huge stadium shows, whether it be with massive surprise returns or major storyline developments. With that said, this will be the anomaly. Reigns will smash his way to another victory, probably with a little help from The Usos, and the Universal Championship will remain with The Head of the Table.
Prediction: Reigns retains