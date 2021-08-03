Latest WWE SummerSlam 2021 Card Projection and Match Predictions

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The Biggest Party of the Summer in WWE will hit the grand stage of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, August 21 with a blockbuster main event pitting Roman Reigns against John Cena for The Tribal Chief's Universal Championship.

That enormous dream match headlines a card that also features Bobby Lashley defending the WWE Championship against Goldberg and a Raw Women's Championship defense that will see Nikki A.S.H. put her title on the line against both Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match.

Nothing else has been made official at this time but taking a look at the current landscape in WWE, it is easy to project which matches will be announced in the lead-up to the extravaganza.

What are those matches and who should fans expect to leave with their arms raised in victory come showtime?

Take a look with this early preview of the spectacular.