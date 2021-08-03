Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 11 Early Events

Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 11 Early EventsAugust 3, 2021
The United States' medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics is starting to receive the track and field bump we expected to see during the second week of competition.
On Day 11 of the Games, the United States produced six track and field medals from five different events. The only discipline in which the Americans did not medal was the women's hammer throw.
Nineteen-year-old Athing Mu became the latest star to write her name in American Olympic lore on Tuesday morning.
Mu became the first American woman to win the women's 800 meters since 1968. Mu breezed away from the field in the home stretch. Raevyn Rogers picked up a bronze for the United States behind the teenage phenom.
The Americans also picked up medals in the women's long jump, women's 200 meters, men's pole vault and men's 400-meter hurdles.
The men's 400-meter hurdles produced the most stunning result of the Olympics yet. Norway's Karsten Warholm blew away the world record in the event. American Rai Benjamin set a personal best of his own while winning a silver medal.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the American medal count was at 73. The United States leads China by four in the overall medal table.
The updated medal list can be found here on the Olympics' official website.
Day 11 Medal Winners
Boxing
Men's Welterweight
Gold: Roniel Iglesas, Cuba
Silver: Pat McCormack, Great Britain
Bronze: Aidan Walsh, Ireland
Bronze: Andrey Zamkovoy, Russian Olympic Committee
Women's Featherweight
Gold: Sena Irie, Japan
Silver: Nesthy Petecio, Philippines
Bronze: Karriss Artingstall, Great Britain
Bronze: Irma Testa, Italy
Canoe/Kayak
Men's Canoe Double 1000m
Gold: Cuba
Silver: China
Bronze: Germany
Men's Kayak Single 1000m
Gold: Balint Kopasz, Hungary
Silver: Adam Varga, Hungary
Bronze: Fernando Pimenta, Portugal
Women's Kayak Single 200m
Gold: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand
Silver: Teresa Portela, Spain
Bronze: Emma Jorgensen, Denmark
Women's Kayak Double 500m
Gold: New Zealand
Silver: Poland
Bronze: Hungary
Cycling
Men's Team Sprint
Gold: Netherlands
Silver: Great Britain
Bronze: France
Women's Team Pursuit
Gold: Germany
Silver: Great Britain
Bronze: United States
Diving
Men's 3m Springboard
Gold: Siyi Xie, China
Silver: Zongyuan Wang, China
Bronze: Jack Laugher, Great Britain
Gymnastics
Men's Horizontal Bar
Gold: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan
Silver: Tin Srbic, Croatia
Bronze: Nikita Nagornyy, Russion Olympic Committee
Men's Parallel Bars
Gold: Jingyuan Zou, China
Silver: Lukas Dauser, Germany
Bronze: Ferhat Arican, Turkey
Women's Balance Beam
Gold: Chenchen Guan, China
Silver: Xijing Tang, China
Bronze: Simone Biles, United States
Sailing
Men's Skiff 49er
Gold: Great Britain
Silver: New Zealand
Bronze: Germany
Men's One Person Finn
Gold: Gilles Scott, Great Britain
Silver: Zsombor Berecz, Hungary
Bronze: Joan Cardona Mendez, Spain
Women's Skiff 49er
Gold: Brazil
Silver: Germany
Bronze: Netherlands
Mixed Nacra 17
Gold: Italy
Silver: Great Britain
Bronze: Germany
Track and Field
Men's 400m Hurdles
Gold: Karsten Warholm, Norway
Silver: Rai Benjamin, United States
Bronze: Alison dos Santos, Brazil
Men's Pole Vault
Gold: Mondo Duplantis, Sweden
Silver: Chris Nilsen, United States
Bronze: Thiago Braz, Brazil
Women's 200m
Gold: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica
Silver: Christine Mboma, Ethiopia
Bronze: Gabrielle Thomas, United States
Women's 800m
Gold: Athing Mu, United States
Silver: Keely Hodgkinson, Great Britain
Bronze: Raevyn Rogers, United States
Women's Hammer Throw
Gold: Anita Wlodarczyk, Poland
Silver: Zheng Wang, China
Bronze: Malwina Kopron, Poland
Women's Long Jump
Gold: Malaika Mihambo, Germany
Silver: Brittney Reese, United States
Bronze: Ese Brume, Nigeria
Weightlifting
Men's 109kg
Gold: Akbar Djuraev, Uzbekistan
Silver: Simon Martirosyan, Armenia
Bronze: Arturs Plesnieks, Latvia
Wrestling
Men's Greco-Roman 77kg
Gold: Tamas Lorincz, Hungary
Silver: Akzhol Makhmudov, Kyrgyzstan
Bronze: Rafig Huseynov, Azerbaijan
Bronze: Shohei Yabiku, Japan
Men's Greco-Roman 97kg
Gold: Musa Evloev, Russian Olympic Committee
Silver: Artur Aleksanyan, Armenia
Bronze: Mohammadhadi Saravi, Iran
Bronze: Tadeusz Michalik, Poland
Women's Freestyle 68kg
Gold: Tamrya Mensah-Stock, United States
Silver: Blessing Oborududu, Nigeria
Bronze: Meerim Zhumanazarova, Kyrgyzstan
Bronze: Alla Cherkasova, Ukraine
Athing Mu Wins 1st American Gold In Women's 800 Meters Since 1968
Mu set a new American record in the 800 meters on her way to winning a title that escaped the Americans for decades.
The 19-year-old from New Jersey led for a majority of the race and she broke away from the pack during the final 100 meters.
Mu finished six-tenths of a second ahead of silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain, who is also 19.
Rogers came in third in a time of 1:56.81 to boost the American total from the events inside Tokyo Olympic Stadium.
Mu was a star at the collegiate level for Texas A&M. She won the women's 400 meters and was part of the 4x400 relay-winning team at the 2021 NCAA Championships.
The gold-medal winner also competed at a handful of meets on the international level, which led to her feeling calm during the race, as she told Yahoo's Shalise Manza Young.
"I came in very relaxed, my mind was very chill I wasn't nervous or anything I was just ready to go, ready to do what I had to do to get on that medal stand," Mu said.
The medals earned by Mu and Rogers were the first for American women in the 800 meters since Kim Gallagher took bronze at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.
Mu's gold was the second ever for the United States in the event. Prior to Tuesday, Madeline Manning's gold from the 1968 Mexico City Games was the only first-place finish in the women's 800 meters.
Karsten Warholm Shatters 400m Hurdles World Record
Karsten Warholm wrote a new chapter of Olympic track and field history on Monday night.
The Norwegian broke his own world record and became the first man to go under 46 seconds in the men's 400-meter hurdles.
Warholm's initial reaction to his world-record time will go down as one of the most memorable images from the Tokyo Games.
Warholm said after the race that he never expected to reach under 46 seconds in the one-lap, 10-hurdle event, per Eddie Pells of the Associated Press.
“I never thought in my wildest imagination that this would be possible,” Warholm said.
The pace of the entire race was stunning, as Benjamin produced a silver-medal time of 46.17 that was more than a half-second better than Warholm's previous world record.
In fact, third-place finisher Alison dos Santos also ran a time that was worthy of world-record contention in 46.72 seconds.
In total, six of the eight participants in the 400-meter hurdles final produced either a world, continental or national record time in the event.