    Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 11 Early Events

    August 3, 2021

    Athing Mu, of United States smiles after winning the gold medal ahead in the final of the women's 800-meters at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
    Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

    The United States' medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics is starting to receive the track and field bump we expected to see during the second week of competition.

    On Day 11 of the Games, the United States produced six track and field medals from five different events. The only discipline in which the Americans did not medal was the women's hammer throw.

    Nineteen-year-old Athing Mu became the latest star to write her name in American Olympic lore on Tuesday morning. 

    Mu became the first American woman to win the women's 800 meters since 1968. Mu breezed away from the field in the home stretch. Raevyn Rogers picked up a bronze for the United States behind the teenage phenom.

    The Americans also picked up medals in the women's long jump, women's 200 meters, men's pole vault and men's 400-meter hurdles. 

    The men's 400-meter hurdles produced the most stunning result of the Olympics yet. Norway's Karsten Warholm blew away the world record in the event. American Rai Benjamin set a personal best of his own while winning a silver medal. 

    As of Tuesday afternoon, the American medal count was at 73. The United States leads China by four in the overall medal table. 

    The updated medal list can be found here on the Olympics' official website. 

              

    Day 11 Medal Winners

    Boxing     

    Men's Welterweight

    Gold: Roniel Iglesas, Cuba

    Silver: Pat McCormack, Great Britain

    Bronze: Aidan Walsh, Ireland

    Bronze: Andrey Zamkovoy, Russian Olympic Committee

         

    Women's Featherweight

    Gold: Sena Irie, Japan

    Silver: Nesthy Petecio, Philippines

    Bronze: Karriss Artingstall, Great Britain

    Bronze: Irma Testa, Italy

         

    Canoe/Kayak

    Men's Canoe Double 1000m

    Gold: Cuba

    Silver: China

    Bronze: Germany

           

    Men's Kayak Single 1000m

    Gold: Balint Kopasz, Hungary

    Silver: Adam Varga, Hungary

    Bronze: Fernando Pimenta, Portugal

        

    Women's Kayak Single 200m

    Gold: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand

    Silver: Teresa Portela, Spain

    Bronze: Emma Jorgensen, Denmark

         

    Women's Kayak Double 500m

    Gold: New Zealand

    Silver: Poland

    Bronze: Hungary

           

    Cycling

    Men's Team Sprint

    Gold: Netherlands

    Silver: Great Britain

    Bronze: France

         

    Women's Team Pursuit

    Gold: Germany

    Silver: Great Britain

    Bronze: United States

          

    Diving

    Men's 3m Springboard

    Gold: Siyi Xie, China

    Silver: Zongyuan Wang, China

    Bronze: Jack Laugher, Great Britain

    Gymnastics

    Men's Horizontal Bar

    Gold: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan

    Silver: Tin Srbic, Croatia

    Bronze: Nikita Nagornyy, Russion Olympic Committee

         

    Men's Parallel Bars

    Gold: Jingyuan Zou, China

    Silver: Lukas Dauser, Germany

    Bronze: Ferhat Arican, Turkey 

       

    Women's Balance Beam

    Gold: Chenchen Guan, China

    Silver: Xijing Tang, China

    Bronze: Simone Biles, United States

         

    Sailing

    Men's Skiff 49er

    Gold: Great Britain

    Silver: New Zealand

    Bronze: Germany

          

    Men's One Person Finn

    Gold: Gilles Scott, Great Britain

    Silver: Zsombor Berecz, Hungary

    Bronze: Joan Cardona Mendez, Spain

         

    Women's Skiff 49er

    Gold: Brazil

    Silver: Germany

    Bronze: Netherlands

        

    Mixed Nacra 17

    Gold: Italy

    Silver: Great Britain

    Bronze: Germany

           

    Track and Field

    Men's 400m Hurdles

    Gold: Karsten Warholm, Norway

    Silver: Rai Benjamin, United States

    Bronze: Alison dos Santos, Brazil

         

    Men's Pole Vault

    Gold: Mondo Duplantis, Sweden

    Silver: Chris Nilsen, United States

    Bronze: Thiago Braz, Brazil

       

    Women's 200m

    Gold: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica

    Silver: Christine Mboma, Ethiopia

    Bronze: Gabrielle Thomas, United States

         

    Women's 800m

    Gold: Athing Mu, United States

    Silver: Keely Hodgkinson, Great Britain

    Bronze: Raevyn Rogers, United States

          

    Women's Hammer Throw

    Gold: Anita Wlodarczyk, Poland

    Silver: Zheng Wang, China

    Bronze: Malwina Kopron, Poland

            

    Women's Long Jump

    Gold: Malaika Mihambo, Germany

    Silver: Brittney Reese, United States

    Bronze: Ese Brume, Nigeria

          

    Weightlifting

    Men's 109kg

    Gold: Akbar Djuraev, Uzbekistan

    Silver: Simon Martirosyan, Armenia

    Bronze: Arturs Plesnieks, Latvia

        

    Wrestling

    Men's Greco-Roman 77kg

    Gold: Tamas Lorincz, Hungary

    Silver: Akzhol Makhmudov, Kyrgyzstan

    Bronze: Rafig Huseynov, Azerbaijan

    Bronze: Shohei Yabiku, Japan

         

    Men's Greco-Roman 97kg

    Gold: Musa Evloev, Russian Olympic Committee

    Silver: Artur Aleksanyan, Armenia

    Bronze: Mohammadhadi Saravi, Iran

    Bronze: Tadeusz Michalik, Poland

          

    Women's Freestyle 68kg

    Gold: Tamrya Mensah-Stock, United States

    Silver: Blessing Oborududu, Nigeria

    Bronze: Meerim Zhumanazarova, Kyrgyzstan

    Bronze: Alla Cherkasova, Ukraine

        

    Athing Mu Wins 1st American Gold In Women's 800 Meters Since 1968

    Mu set a new American record in the 800 meters on her way to winning a title that escaped the Americans for decades. 

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    ATHING MU TAKES THE GOLD! 🥇 She is the first American woman to win the 800m since the 1968 Mexico City Games. #TokyoOlympics https://t.co/WmJq2dYulr

    The 19-year-old from New Jersey led for a majority of the race and she broke away from the pack during the final 100 meters. 

    Mu finished six-tenths of a second ahead of silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain, who is also 19. 

    Rogers came in third in a time of 1:56.81 to boost the American total from the events inside Tokyo Olympic Stadium. 

    Mu was a star at the collegiate level for Texas A&M. She won the women's 400 meters and was part of the 4x400 relay-winning team at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

    The gold-medal winner also competed at a handful of meets on the international level, which led to her feeling calm during the race, as she told Yahoo's Shalise Manza Young

    "I came in very relaxed, my mind was very chill I wasn't nervous or anything I was just ready to go, ready to do what I had to do to get on that medal stand," Mu said.

    The medals earned by Mu and Rogers were the first for American women in the 800 meters since Kim Gallagher took bronze at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea. 

    Mu's gold was the second ever for the United States in the event. Prior to Tuesday, Madeline Manning's gold from the 1968 Mexico City Games was the only first-place finish in the women's 800 meters. 

                

    Karsten Warholm Shatters 400m Hurdles World Record

    Karsten Warholm wrote a new chapter of Olympic track and field history on Monday night. 

    The Norwegian broke his own world record and became the first man to go under 46 seconds in the men's 400-meter hurdles. 

    Warholm's initial reaction to his world-record time will go down as one of the most memorable images from the Tokyo Games. 

    #TokyoOlympics @NBCOlympics

    WORLD RECORD‼️ Norway's Karsten Warholm breaks his OWN world record to win gold in the men's 400m hurdles and @TeamUSA's Rai Benjamin wins the silver. #TokyoOlympics 📺 NBC 💻 https://t.co/ZOFdXC4e4u 📱 NBC Sports App https://t.co/lPSNrv2Qoo

    Warholm said after the race that he never expected to reach under 46 seconds in the one-lap, 10-hurdle event, per Eddie Pells of the Associated Press.

    “I never thought in my wildest imagination that this would be possible,” Warholm said. 

    The pace of the entire race was stunning, as Benjamin produced a silver-medal time of 46.17 that was more than a half-second better than Warholm's previous world record. 

    In fact, third-place finisher Alison dos Santos also ran a time that was worthy of world-record contention in 46.72 seconds. 

    In total, six of the eight participants in the 400-meter hurdles final produced either a world, continental or national record time in the event. 

