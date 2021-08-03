Olympic 2021 Medal Count: Final Tally, Winners from Day 11 Early Events

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The United States' medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics is starting to receive the track and field bump we expected to see during the second week of competition.

On Day 11 of the Games, the United States produced six track and field medals from five different events. The only discipline in which the Americans did not medal was the women's hammer throw.

Nineteen-year-old Athing Mu became the latest star to write her name in American Olympic lore on Tuesday morning.

Mu became the first American woman to win the women's 800 meters since 1968. Mu breezed away from the field in the home stretch. Raevyn Rogers picked up a bronze for the United States behind the teenage phenom.

The Americans also picked up medals in the women's long jump, women's 200 meters, men's pole vault and men's 400-meter hurdles.

The men's 400-meter hurdles produced the most stunning result of the Olympics yet. Norway's Karsten Warholm blew away the world record in the event. American Rai Benjamin set a personal best of his own while winning a silver medal.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the American medal count was at 73. The United States leads China by four in the overall medal table.

The updated medal list can be found here on the Olympics' official website.

Day 11 Medal Winners

Boxing

Men's Welterweight

Gold: Roniel Iglesas, Cuba

Silver: Pat McCormack, Great Britain

Bronze: Aidan Walsh, Ireland

Bronze: Andrey Zamkovoy, Russian Olympic Committee

Women's Featherweight

Gold: Sena Irie, Japan

Silver: Nesthy Petecio, Philippines

Bronze: Karriss Artingstall, Great Britain

Bronze: Irma Testa, Italy

Canoe/Kayak

Men's Canoe Double 1000m

Gold: Cuba

Silver: China

Bronze: Germany

Men's Kayak Single 1000m

Gold: Balint Kopasz, Hungary

Silver: Adam Varga, Hungary

Bronze: Fernando Pimenta, Portugal

Women's Kayak Single 200m

Gold: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand

Silver: Teresa Portela, Spain

Bronze: Emma Jorgensen, Denmark

Women's Kayak Double 500m

Gold: New Zealand

Silver: Poland

Bronze: Hungary

Cycling

Men's Team Sprint

Gold: Netherlands

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: France

Women's Team Pursuit

Gold: Germany

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: United States

Diving

Men's 3m Springboard

Gold: Siyi Xie, China

Silver: Zongyuan Wang, China

Bronze: Jack Laugher, Great Britain

Gymnastics

Men's Horizontal Bar

Gold: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan

Silver: Tin Srbic, Croatia

Bronze: Nikita Nagornyy, Russion Olympic Committee

Men's Parallel Bars

Gold: Jingyuan Zou, China

Silver: Lukas Dauser, Germany

Bronze: Ferhat Arican, Turkey

Women's Balance Beam

Gold: Chenchen Guan, China

Silver: Xijing Tang, China

Bronze: Simone Biles, United States

Sailing

Men's Skiff 49er

Gold: Great Britain

Silver: New Zealand

Bronze: Germany

Men's One Person Finn

Gold: Gilles Scott, Great Britain

Silver: Zsombor Berecz, Hungary

Bronze: Joan Cardona Mendez, Spain

Women's Skiff 49er

Gold: Brazil

Silver: Germany

Bronze: Netherlands

Mixed Nacra 17

Gold: Italy

Silver: Great Britain

Bronze: Germany

Track and Field

Men's 400m Hurdles

Gold: Karsten Warholm, Norway

Silver: Rai Benjamin, United States

Bronze: Alison dos Santos, Brazil

Men's Pole Vault

Gold: Mondo Duplantis, Sweden

Silver: Chris Nilsen, United States

Bronze: Thiago Braz, Brazil

Women's 200m

Gold: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica

Silver: Christine Mboma, Ethiopia

Bronze: Gabrielle Thomas, United States

Women's 800m

Gold: Athing Mu, United States

Silver: Keely Hodgkinson, Great Britain

Bronze: Raevyn Rogers, United States

Women's Hammer Throw

Gold: Anita Wlodarczyk, Poland

Silver: Zheng Wang, China

Bronze: Malwina Kopron, Poland

Women's Long Jump

Gold: Malaika Mihambo, Germany

Silver: Brittney Reese, United States

Bronze: Ese Brume, Nigeria

Weightlifting

Men's 109kg

Gold: Akbar Djuraev, Uzbekistan

Silver: Simon Martirosyan, Armenia

Bronze: Arturs Plesnieks, Latvia

Wrestling

Men's Greco-Roman 77kg

Gold: Tamas Lorincz, Hungary

Silver: Akzhol Makhmudov, Kyrgyzstan

Bronze: Rafig Huseynov, Azerbaijan

Bronze: Shohei Yabiku, Japan

Men's Greco-Roman 97kg

Gold: Musa Evloev, Russian Olympic Committee

Silver: Artur Aleksanyan, Armenia

Bronze: Mohammadhadi Saravi, Iran

Bronze: Tadeusz Michalik, Poland

Women's Freestyle 68kg

Gold: Tamrya Mensah-Stock, United States

Silver: Blessing Oborududu, Nigeria

Bronze: Meerim Zhumanazarova, Kyrgyzstan

Bronze: Alla Cherkasova, Ukraine

Athing Mu Wins 1st American Gold In Women's 800 Meters Since 1968

Mu set a new American record in the 800 meters on her way to winning a title that escaped the Americans for decades.

The 19-year-old from New Jersey led for a majority of the race and she broke away from the pack during the final 100 meters.

Mu finished six-tenths of a second ahead of silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain, who is also 19.

Rogers came in third in a time of 1:56.81 to boost the American total from the events inside Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Mu was a star at the collegiate level for Texas A&M. She won the women's 400 meters and was part of the 4x400 relay-winning team at the 2021 NCAA Championships.

The gold-medal winner also competed at a handful of meets on the international level, which led to her feeling calm during the race, as she told Yahoo's Shalise Manza Young.

"I came in very relaxed, my mind was very chill I wasn't nervous or anything I was just ready to go, ready to do what I had to do to get on that medal stand," Mu said.

The medals earned by Mu and Rogers were the first for American women in the 800 meters since Kim Gallagher took bronze at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea.

Mu's gold was the second ever for the United States in the event. Prior to Tuesday, Madeline Manning's gold from the 1968 Mexico City Games was the only first-place finish in the women's 800 meters.

Karsten Warholm Shatters 400m Hurdles World Record

Karsten Warholm wrote a new chapter of Olympic track and field history on Monday night.

The Norwegian broke his own world record and became the first man to go under 46 seconds in the men's 400-meter hurdles.

Warholm's initial reaction to his world-record time will go down as one of the most memorable images from the Tokyo Games.

Warholm said after the race that he never expected to reach under 46 seconds in the one-lap, 10-hurdle event, per Eddie Pells of the Associated Press.

“I never thought in my wildest imagination that this would be possible,” Warholm said.

The pace of the entire race was stunning, as Benjamin produced a silver-medal time of 46.17 that was more than a half-second better than Warholm's previous world record.

In fact, third-place finisher Alison dos Santos also ran a time that was worthy of world-record contention in 46.72 seconds.

In total, six of the eight participants in the 400-meter hurdles final produced either a world, continental or national record time in the event.