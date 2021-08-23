J.J. Watt Activated off of PUP List by Cardinals Amid Hamstring Injury Rehab

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals activated defensive end J.J. Watt from the physically unable to perform list.

The team triggered the designation in July, when Watt was dealing with a hamstring injury. During Arizona's 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the second week of the preseason, he told ESPN's Lisa Salters he intended to be ready to practice Monday.

Health has been a concern at times for the 32-year-old throughout his career, as he played just three games in 2016, five games in 2017 and eight games in 2019 when he was a member of the Houston Texans.

However, he appeared in all 16 games in 2020 on his way to 52 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.

That bounce-back effort surely helped convince the Cardinals to sign him to a two-year deal this past offseason.

Watt is a future Hall of Famer with three Defensive Player of the Year awards, five All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl nods, setting a high bar for his expectations in 2021.

Now, there doesn't appear to be any cause for concerns as to his availability when the Cardinals kick off the regular season Sept. 12 against the Tennessee Titans.