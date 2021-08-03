Fresh NBA Trade Ideas from Latest News and Rumors

1 of 4

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Goran Dragic

Toronto Raptors Receive: Jalen Brunson, Josh Green, Dwight Powell

Goran Dragic is headed to Toronto as part of the Kyle Lowry sign-and-trade. For now. He would actually prefer to wind up with the Dallas Mavericks, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

Anybody hoping Dragic gets to Big D by way of a buyout with the Raptors should slow their roll. Toronto has no incentive to give him away for free. Dragic can help drive their offense in the absence of Lowry, and his $19.4 million expiring contract is a useful trade chip. Buyout scenarios shouldn't be broached until the middle of the season, at the absolute earliest.

If the Mavericks want Dragic—which they should—they'll have to trade for him. They can go a number of different routes to do it. Willie Cauley-Stein (one year, $4.1 million), Maxi Kleber (two years, $17.8 million) and Dwight Powell (two years, $22.2 million) give them a handful of step-ladder salaries to send out the requisite money, and they have a couple of middish-end sweeteners to throw Toronto's way.

Tossing Powell into any Dragic trade would be ideal. He is the most expensive among the Mavs' expendable players, and it gets his $11.1 million salary off next year's books. The thing is, he's not a plus-player at his current price point. The Raptors should need more than an afterthought buffer to take him.

Jalen Brunson and Josh Green might seem like overkill. But Brunson is headed for free agency next summer, and Dallas doesn't forecast to have the wing minutes necessary to give Green experimental reps after signing Reggie Bullock and Sterling Brown. The former also becomes more expendable if Dragic is en route.

Subbing out Green for Trey Burke or Tyrell Terry and a 2024 second-rounder is a potential alternative should the proposed opportunity cost go too far. The Raptors should push for Brunson in whatever permutation they accept. They need another ball-handler in the backcourt who puts pressure on defenses aside from Fred VanVleet.

Gobbling Powell's contract isn't a home-run by any stretch, but Toronto does seem to be traveling a more gradual path and remains in the market for second-string bigs. If it means nabbing a fringe Sixth Man of the Year candidate from this past season and a wing prospect, they shouldn't have a huge issue with paying Powell.