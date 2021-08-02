Bears' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 4

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears were a playoff team in 2020, though they won only eight games and dealt with their fair share of offensive issues. They ranked just 26th in total offense and 22nd in points scored, which surely was not lost on fantasy football managers.

Will the 2021 season bring an offensive resurgence to Chicago? That's a question Bears fans and fantasy managers alike are probably asking.

Chicago moved on from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the offseason, adding journeyman Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields at the position. It also swapped out receiver Anthony Miller for Damiere Byrd and drafted Tevin Jenkins to be the new starting left tackle.

Will these additions make Chicago a prime fantasy destination for managers? Perhaps not, but a few players are worth targeting on draft day. We'll examine those names here.