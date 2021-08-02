WFT's Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 4

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team was good enough to win the NFC East in 2020, though it won only seven games and relied heavily on its second-ranked defense throughout the season. That's a fine formula in the real world, but it didn't leave a ton of enticing options for fantasy football managers.

The 2021 season should be a different story, as Washington revamped its passing attack. The Football Team added quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, receivers Adam Humphries and Curtis Samuel and rookie wideout Dyami Brown.

Washington should again be in the mix for the divisional crown, and the offense should have more punch than it did a season ago—when it ranked 30th overall and 25th in points scored. Will that be enough to make Washington a fantasy powerhouse this season?

Let's take a look at the Football Team's top players to target in fantasy drafts.