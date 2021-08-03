UFC 265: Previewing Lewis-Gane and the Rest of the Card

0 of 5

Chris Unger/Getty Images

If there was an interim title for pay-per-view shows, this one might win it.

The UFC and its monthly $69.99 road show return to the Toyota Center in Houston for a 13-bout card topped off by a pivotal fight between two large human beings.

UFC 265 will be broadcast live by ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 7.

Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, respectively the promotion's second- and third-ranked heavyweights, will get together in a scheduled five-rounder that'll guarantee its winner a subsequent shot at an even bigger fight—against full-fledged UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

For now, though, they'll be able to claim second-tier title status thanks to the interim belt that's up for grabs this time around.

Ngannou said he wasn't ready to defend the championship he won by stopping Stipe Miocic in March, and UFC czar Dana White threw a bone to Lewis' hometown by labeling this a title match.

And, predictably, he's still selling it as the gold standard.

"We actually have the guy (Lewis) who beat Francis Ngannou taking on the undefeated up-and-comer in Houston for the interim title and whoever wins, they can fight Francis when it's time," he said.

"It's a great fight. It's the fight that makes sense. It's the two best heavyweights in the world that aren't the heavyweight champion.”

The show's other 12 bouts include myriad up-and-comers, familiar veterans and others simply hoping to boost their profiles for the next time around. A women's bantamweight title match between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test and will be rescheduled.

The B/R combat sports team perused the remaining menu and identified a few of the tastier highlights.

UFC 265 Main Card (PPV)

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

UFC 265 Preliminary Card

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Manel Kape vs. Ode' Osbourne

Miles Johns vs. Anderson Dos Santos

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons