The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 256

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

If Dana White says it, it's got to be true.

The UFC boss said in the aftermath of Saturday's flyweight main event that it was the greatest bout in the history of the 125-pound division.

It had blood. It had guts. It had violence. It had intrigue.

As it turned out, it had everything but a winner.

Champion Deiveson Figueiredo was pushed to the five-round limit for the first time in his career, but he proved resolute enough to meet the challenge, rallying in the final five minutes to salvage a majority draw with rugged Mexican challenger Brandon Moreno.

The Brazilian champion, who'd never gone past three rounds, earned a 47-46 verdict on one official scorecard and was deadlocked 47-47 on the other two, meaning his win in the fifth round kept him from dropping the title by a majority decision.

The B/R card had him up, 48-46.

"I can't argue with the decision because it was so damn close," Rogan said. "I was watching the ebbs and flows of the fight, and I don't know if you can do any better as a challenger against a guy who's been so dominant as a champion."

Moreno left the cage with a hideous swelling around his right eye and an injury to his left arm that he said originated when he felt his shoulder pop after throwing a jab. Meanwhile, Figueiredo said after the fight that he'd been in a local hospital at 2 a.m. with a stomach infection.

Both men had fought and won at UFC 255 just 21 days ago before turning around and again making the 125-pound limit for their contest. It was the quickest championship turnaround in UFC history.

"I felt like a champion every single round," Figueiredo said. "I came in here. I felt I did a good job. I fought all five rounds, and I think it was a good performance. If they want to put him in front of me for the next fight, I'm open for that. Maybe with a full training camp I'll be able to neutralize his game."

The champion started strong and strafed Moreno with stinging shots to the body and head in the first two rounds, but Moreno showed off his durability in the third and began landing shots of his own in addition to taking the champion to the mat.

Figueiredo was penalized a point by referee Jason Herzog following a low kick in the third, a deduction that cost him a unanimous-decision victory.

The champion, though, had no complaints.

"[Herzog] did his job," he said. "It's not my place to say anything."

Moreno continued to rally through the fourth round, but Figueiredo had the better of it in the fifth, landing 16 significant strikes to Moreno's eight and scoring the round's lone takedown.

Overall, he had 137 significant strikes to Moreno's 132. Both men were successful on 50 percent of their takedown attempts—two of four for Figueiredo and four of eight for Moreno.

"I knew the fight was very close," Moreno said. "I know I wanted the belt, but I feel so happy. We need a rematch. For me. For Figueiredo. For the fans. For everybody."