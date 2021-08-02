The Basketball Tournament 2021 Championship TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters

Europa Press Sports/Getty Images

Two of the most established teams in the history of The Basketball Tournament will play for the $1 million prize in Tuesday's championship match.

Boeheim's Army has played in the event for quite some time, but Tuesday will be the first time it plays in a title matchup.

Team 23 was a finalist in 2015, but it fell short in the first year of the Overseas Elite dynasty. Overseas Elite, Golden Eagles, Carmen's Crew and Notre Dame Fighting Alumni are the only winners in TBT's seven years.

To reach the final, Boeheim's Army outlasted Florida TNT, while Team 23 defeated Blue Collar U. Both games were played in Dayton, Ohio, which is where the title match will be played as well.

The Basketball Tournament Championship Info

Date: Tuesday, August 3

Start Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN.com or ESPN app

Preview

Boeheim's Army used its 20th win in TBT competition to qualify for its first final.

The team made up mostly of Syracuse alumni eked out a two-point win over Florida TNT in the semifinal round.

Former Boston College player Tyrese Rice was the standout star in Sunday's semifinal, as he produced 24 of the team's 66 points.

Boeheim's Army consistently scored in the 60s over the five rounds of the competition. It reached the 70-point threshold just once in the competition, and that came in the quarterfinal round.

In Sunday's semifinal, Boeheim's Army benefited from the one-two punch of Rice and Chris McCullough on the offensive end. The duo combined for 42 points to take down the collection of Florida-based players.

Boeheim's Army's defense will be critical in its search for the $1 million prize. Team 23 has been one of the highest-scoring teams in the tournament.

Team 23 knocked out the top three seeds in the West Virginia Regional, and it scored over 70 points in each of those three victories.

The 2015 runner-up posted 78 points in its semifinal win over Blue Collar U. Three different Team 23 players reached double figures in the victory.

Marcus Hall, Eric Griffin and Walt Lemon totaled 15 points or more to take down the team comprised of Buffalo roots.

If Team 23 comes out on top, it will likely be through a high-scoring game. None of its opponents have been able to contain it under 70 points.

If Boeheim's Army plays well on the defensive end, it could gain control of the contest and earn its long-awaited title.

No matter which team wins, the ending should be dramatic since TBT uses the Elam Ending format. At the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter, a target score is set. The target score is eight points more than the total the winning team has at the four-minute stoppage.