Former Knicks PG Frank Ntilikina Agrees to Mavericks Contract

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

The Dallas Mavericks signed free agent Frank Ntilikina on Thursday after the New York Knicks previously declined to extend the guard a qualifying offer.

This news should come as no surprise, as NBA insider Marc Stein reported Tuesday that Dallas had emerged as the "likely" landing spot for the guard.

The 23-year-old didn't live up to the Knicks' expectations. After he was drafted No. 8 overall in 2017, Ntilikina spent the majority of his first 211 NBA games coming off the bench. He made just 55 starts in four years and had his best season in 2019-20 when he averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 20.8 minutes per night.

It turns out he wasn't the Knicks' answer at guard, but he does provide solid depth off the bench and may be more useful going forward in a smaller role.

Now Ntilikina will get another opportunity to show the NBA he's worth a roster spot on a winning team as he transitions to life with the Mavericks.