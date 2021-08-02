Eagles Rumors: DeVonta Smith out 'Weeks' with 'Minor Knee Sprain' Injury

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith reportedly has a "minor" knee sprain and will miss a couple of weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Smith had left Saturday's practice with a leg injury, per Bo Wulf of The Athletic, but Rapoport noted there is "no cause for concern."

The 22-year-old enters the NFL with major expectations, especially for an Eagles team with little proven talent at wide receiver. From the moment he was drafted No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, he's been quarterback Jalen Hurts' expected top option on the outside.

It didn't take Smith long to begin impressing his teammates.

"He learns a lot, man," cornerback Darius Slay told reporters in July. "He always has a plan. For him to be that young and the way he understands the game, that's good for him. I've been telling him, 'Any questions you need to ask me to find a way how to beat me and beat other DBs, just ask. I'm not going to sugarcoat it. I'm not going to lie to you, or steal from you. I'm going to tell you what it is to win those one-on-one matchups.'"

Smith tore it up in college, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2020 after catching 117 passes for 1,856 yards and 23 scores. Those are epic numbers, and a heck of a way to finish his Alabama career as a senior.

There is no doubt there will be an adjustment period in the NFL. But a young Eagles offense, led by Hurts and third-year running back Miles Sanders, needs Smith to carry a heavy load immediately.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Without the former Crimson Tide star, players like Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham and Greg Ward Jr. will need to step up. The Eagles are set to open their preseason on Aug. 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.