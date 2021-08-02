Jets' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts

0 of 3

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Last season, the New York Jets ranked last in the NFL in total yards (279.9) and points (15.2) per game. So as you might expect, there weren't many players on their roster who were highly sought after in fantasy football throughout the year.

However, the Jets have improved their offense this offseason. And while they may not see immediate results on the field after going 2-14 in 2020, they should score more points and rack up more yards this year. That means there could be several New York players who should be targeted in fantasy football drafts and on the waiver wire early in the season.

There still aren't any fantasy superstars on the Jets' roster, but there are some players who should be relevant and could help managers win championships in their leagues.

Here's a look at the top New York players to target in fantasy football to begin 2021.