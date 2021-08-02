Jets' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football DraftsAugust 2, 2021
Jets' Top Players to Target in Fantasy Football Drafts
Last season, the New York Jets ranked last in the NFL in total yards (279.9) and points (15.2) per game. So as you might expect, there weren't many players on their roster who were highly sought after in fantasy football throughout the year.
However, the Jets have improved their offense this offseason. And while they may not see immediate results on the field after going 2-14 in 2020, they should score more points and rack up more yards this year. That means there could be several New York players who should be targeted in fantasy football drafts and on the waiver wire early in the season.
There still aren't any fantasy superstars on the Jets' roster, but there are some players who should be relevant and could help managers win championships in their leagues.
Here's a look at the top New York players to target in fantasy football to begin 2021.
Corey Davis, WR
The Jets signed Corey Davis to be the No. 1 wide receiver in their new-look offense this offseason. However, he's not going to be a WR1 in fantasy, which is nothing new. Like past years, though, he should be a reliable option who is capable of going off during any given week.
Last year, the 26-year-old set career highs in receiving yards (984) and touchdowns (five) while with the Tennessee Titans. He is likely going to be targeted a lot by New York rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, but it may take some time for the two to establish a connection.
That means Davis could have some low scoring outputs early in the season, but he's been inconsistent before. In 2020, he had four games with at least 100 yards, but he also had six games with less than 40 yards, two of which saw him held without a catch.
The Western Michigan product will likely still be on the board in fantasy drafts around Rounds 12-14. He's a solid option to pick in that range and could be a steal if he's still available later than that. With the right matchups, he could put up big numbers in some weeks during the 2021 season.
Jamison Crowder, WR
Jamison Crowder was one of the few Jets players worthy of rostering in fantasy football in 2020. He ended up as the team's leading receiver with 59 catches for 699 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.
Even though Davis is now in the fold, Crowder should still be a worthy flex option at times in 2021, especially once he gets in a rhythm with Wilson. He isn't a flashy pick, but he's going to get his share of targets, and he's capable of having a strong week when he capitalizes on them.
Davis is the better receiver, and he's going to get picked earlier than Crowder in fantasy drafts. But if you're looking for a receiver who is sure to get plenty of playing time during the late rounds, the 28-year-old isn't a bad option to consider, especially if the Jets' offense begins to outperform expectations.
Crowder is likely a safer selection than Denzel Mims or rookie Elijah Moore, both of whom have yet to prove themselves at the NFL level. Especially considering that Mims has been working with the third-team offense early in training camp, according to The Athletic's Connor Hughes.
Michael Carter, RB
With starting running backs so scarce around the NFL, it's always worth rostering a team's No. 1 option out of the backfield because of the guaranteed touches. For the Jets this year, there's a chance that will end up being rookie Michael Carter.
The 22-year-old, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft, has the potential to be a sleeper for New York. He's already been working with the first-team offense in training camp, per Hughes, and he should only improve as he continues to get reps.
While Carter is going to be battling for carries with Tevin Coleman, Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perine, he likely has the most fantasy potential among that group. We know what the other three running backs are capable of, and it shouldn't be anything special. He might push the others out of the picture by midseason.
According to Fantasy Football Calculator, Carter's average draft position in points-per-reception leagues is the 12th pick of the sixth round, making him the RB32. Keep an eye on whether he continues to work with New York's first team, though; if he does, he's a better option than several of the running backs getting drafted ahead of him who aren't even No. 1 on team depth charts.