Fresh NBA Trade Ideas Spinning off Latest Rumors

Fresh NBA Trade Ideas Spinning off Latest RumorsAugust 2, 2021
The NBA offseason is heating up with the draft in the rearview mirror and free agency about to explode.
It's also rumor season, as talks of players and destinations run wild. This includes the trade market, as there could be a number of sign-and-trade deals or outright swaps before the 2021-22 season kicks off.
Based on the latest reported rumors, these five trades may soon come to fruition.
Spencer Dinwiddie Joins Bradley Beal in Washington
Washington Wizards Receive: PG Spencer Dinwiddie (via sign-and-trade)
Brooklyn Nets Receive: C Thomas Bryant, 2023 second-round pick (via Chicago Bulls)
A lot of point guards could be on the move this offseason either via free agency or through trades, and the Washington Wizards need a floor general following their reported trade of Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.
While the Wizards don't have the cap space to sign a high-level point guard on the open market, they could try to swing a trade for one who is unlikely to return to re-sign.
As Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer wrote, "the next name off the point guard market appears likely to be Spencer Dinwiddie to Washington, sources said, in a sign-and-trade that could reroute the newly acquired Kyle Kuzma or Montrezl Harrell to Brooklyn."
Dinwiddie turned down a $12.3 million player option to hit unrestricted free agency, and his next contract will likely land between $15 million and $20 million per year even after he tore his right ACL.
While Fischer mentioned Kuzma and Harrell, Thomas Bryant makes more sense.
The 24-year-old center makes the least money ($8.7 million) of the three, an important factor for the Brooklyn Nets, who are already facing a tax bill over $53 million. He's also the best three-point shooter of the trio, making 41.1 percent of his attempts over the past two seasons. Bryant may miss the beginning of the season as he recovers from a torn left ACL.
Dinwiddie would give the Wizards a rock-solid starting point guard next to Bradley Beal, and they can afford to let Bryant go with Harrell and Daniel Gafford already at the center position.
Lauri Markkanen 'Returns' to Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: PF Lauri Markkanen
Chicago Bulls Receive: G/F Jarrett Culver, PF Juancho Hernangomez
Lauri Markkanen was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 2017 No. 7 pick. Could he finally don a Wolves uniform?
As Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported, "the Chicago Bulls and forward Lauri Markkanen are open to a sign-and-trade deal, league sources told HoopsHype. One team to keep an eye on in the sign-and-trade market for Markkanen is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who've been searching for an upgrade at the power forward position."
Markkanen was benched by Chicago following its trade for Nikola Vucevic, so the Bulls likely would rather find a trade partner than lose the former for nothing.
Jarrett Culver has been buried in the Minnesota rotation but could compete for the starting small forward job in Chicago (if Patrick Williams moves to power forward full-time). He was the No. 6 pick in the draft just two years ago. Juancho Hernangomez would take Markkanen's role in the Chicago rotation as a backup big who can also space the floor.
The Wolves have plenty of talent in the backcourt and on the wing already, so trading for Markkanen to fill the starting power forward role would help the blossoming offense become even more potent. Defense could be an issue, but Minnesota would still get the best player in the trade.
Lonzo Ball to Indiana; Malcolm Brogdon to New Orleans
Indiana Pacers Receive: PG Lonzo Ball (via sign-and-trade), C Jaxson Hayes
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: PG Malcolm Brogdon, C Goga Bitadze
In the New Orleans Pelicans' supposed quest to find a veteran point guard to run their young core, missing out on players such as Chris Paul and Kyle Lowry could lead them to Malcolm Brogdon.
As The Athletic's William Guillory reported, "the Indiana Pacers are another team that may be a sneaky Ball destination. There have been rumors of a potential Ball-for-Malcolm Brogdon swap the past few weeks."
Brogdon is a borderline All-Star who is coming off a season wherein he averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists and made 38.8 percent of his threes, including 44.4 percent off catch-and-shoot opportunities, per NBA.com. With Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson also taking on ball-handling duties, having a knockdown floor-spacer on the wing would only enhance the offense.
The Pacers would make this deal if they like Ball's potential, as he's five years younger than Brogdon and is coming off the best season of his four-year career (14.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals, 37.8 percent from three).
Signing Ball to a three- or four-year deal would also give them a bit more insurance, as Brogdon has just a pair of seasons left on his contract. The trade would raise the long-term ceiling for Indiana's core, although the Pacers would likely be taking a step back in 2021-22 without the veteran point guard.
Hayes gets to develop behind a fellow Texas center in Myles Turner, while Bitadze, who's shown more of a willingness to shoot from deep, becomes the backup to Jonas Valanciunas in New Orleans.
Blazers, Raptors Swap McCollum and Siakam
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: PF Pascal Siakam
Toronto Raptors Receive: SG CJ McCollum
With the Portland Trail Blazers looking to add talent around Damian Lillard before a potential trade request comes, swapping CJ McCollum for frontcourt help makes a lot of sense, especially if Portland can re-sign shooting guard Norman Powell.
As Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer wrote: "There has also been an intriguing CJ McCollum-Pascal Siakam trade framework discussed between Portland and Toronto, though talks between the teams have yet to generate significant momentum, sources said. Rival executives believe the Raptors' selection of Scottie Barnes seemingly reinforces Siakam's availability for trade."
The Toronto Raptors passed on guard Jalen Suggs with the No. 4 pick to take Barnes, a 6'7" guard-forward hybrid. With Kyle Lowry unlikely to return to Toronto, swapping Siakam for a ball-handling guard in McCollum would fill a need.
Portland, if it re-signs Powell, could then move him to his natural shooting guard position next to Lillard, who'd be surrounded by a frontcourt of Siakam, Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic.
Toronto would begin the year with a McCollum-Fred VanVleet backcourt, and Barnes, Gary Trent Jr. (a restricted free agent) and OG Anunoby would compete for the two forward spots.
It's difficult to tell which team would have to give up additional assets, as both Siakam and McCollum are borderline All-Stars.
Kyle Lowry Re-Signs with Raptors, Is Traded to Heat
Miami Heat Receive: PG Kyle Lowry (via sign-and-trade)
Toronto Raptors Receive: PG Goran Dragic, PF Precious Achiuwa
After the Miami Heat declined their $15 million option on Andre Iguodala, doing the same for Goran Dragic and his $19.4 million option seemed likely in their quest to open up cap space.
However, the Heat kept Dragic—at least for now.
As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, "the Heat's decision to pick up the $19.4M option on Goran Dragic's deal is a possible precursor in utilizing him as part of a potential sign-and-trade with Toronto for Kyle Lowry."
Wojnarowski also noted "a Dragic sign-and-trade would need to include assets—such as draft picks and/or young players—to incentivize Raptors' involvement."
It's unclear why Miami wouldn't just turn down Dragic's option and use the cap space to sign Lowry, but perhaps it has another move lined up.
With this deal, the Heat would improve their core of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, with Lowry a perfect fit thanks to his outside shooting, passing and leadership.
Toronto should be happy to get anything back for Lowry, an unrestricted free agent, so a veteran point guard on an expiring deal and a promising young big man in Precious Achiuwa would be a bonus.