Fresh NBA Trade Ideas Spinning off Latest Rumors

1 of 5

Stephen Gosling/Getty Images

Washington Wizards Receive: PG Spencer Dinwiddie (via sign-and-trade)

Brooklyn Nets Receive: C Thomas Bryant, 2023 second-round pick (via Chicago Bulls)

A lot of point guards could be on the move this offseason either via free agency or through trades, and the Washington Wizards need a floor general following their reported trade of Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Wizards don't have the cap space to sign a high-level point guard on the open market, they could try to swing a trade for one who is unlikely to return to re-sign.

As Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer wrote, "the next name off the point guard market appears likely to be Spencer Dinwiddie to Washington, sources said, in a sign-and-trade that could reroute the newly acquired Kyle Kuzma or Montrezl Harrell to Brooklyn."

Dinwiddie turned down a $12.3 million player option to hit unrestricted free agency, and his next contract will likely land between $15 million and $20 million per year even after he tore his right ACL.

While Fischer mentioned Kuzma and Harrell, Thomas Bryant makes more sense.

The 24-year-old center makes the least money ($8.7 million) of the three, an important factor for the Brooklyn Nets, who are already facing a tax bill over $53 million. He's also the best three-point shooter of the trio, making 41.1 percent of his attempts over the past two seasons. Bryant may miss the beginning of the season as he recovers from a torn left ACL.

Dinwiddie would give the Wizards a rock-solid starting point guard next to Bradley Beal, and they can afford to let Bryant go with Harrell and Daniel Gafford already at the center position.