Warriors Rumors: Latest Intel Surrounding Ben Simmons, Kelly Oubre Jr. and More

Warriors Rumors: Latest Intel Surrounding Ben Simmons, Kelly Oubre Jr. and MoreAugust 1, 2021
Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are coming back. Klay Thompson should finally be healthy. James Wiseman will likely keep improving. And a pair of talented rookies, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, are now in the mix as well.
Is this all leading to a return to the playoffs for the Golden State Warriors?
With the 2021-22 season still not set to tipoff until October 19, it's far too early to know whether that will happen. But the Warriors have a strong core that could get them back to the postseason after missing out the past two years. There's still work to be done, however.
The Warriors (and the rest of the teams in the NBA) can begin negotiating with free agents Monday at 6 p.m. ET and then make signings official starting Friday at 12:01 p.m. ET. So Golden State can still add players, and there could be trade discussions taking place.
Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Warriors.
Could Warriors Still Trade for Simmons?
As the Philadelphia 76ers look to trade Ben Simmons, it seems several teams, including the Warriors, have had discussions about a possible deal. But Golden State's initial talks seem to have not lasted long.
Before the 2021 NBA draft toward the end of July, the 76ers let the Warriors know that in exchange for Simmons, they wanted Andrew Wiggins, Wiseman, the Nos. 7 and 14 overall picks and two future first-round selections, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, a proposal that Golden State "quickly turned down."
But not everybody thinks that was the end of the discussion. ESPN's Marc Spears talked about the situation during The Jump on Friday, and he believes the Warriors could still try to land Simmons even though the initial asking price wasn't what they wanted to hear.
"I think they're still out there," Spears said (h/t FanNation's Justin Grasso). "Keep an eye on that. I wouldn't be surprised if the Warriors are still having conversations with them."
Simmons has spent his first four NBA seasons in Philadelphia, but he could be moved before the 2021-22 season. Even if he isn't traded to Golden State, the point guard still could be dealt to a different team.
Oubre Drawing Interest from Numerous Teams Around League
After one season with the Warriors, Kelly Oubre Jr. is an unrestricted free agent. And if Golden State wants to bring back the 25-year-old forward, it appears it's going to have some competition.
According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the suitors for Oubre this offseason include the Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Miami Heat. Of those teams, the Spurs may be among the favorites, as Oubre has interest in talking with them, per a report from Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News.
Oubre has already played for three teams during his six-year NBA career, having previously spent time with the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns. Last season with the Warriors, he averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds in 55 games, which included 50 starts.
During a recent appearance on the HoopsHype Podcast, Oubre said he felt he was "put in a box" last season. So it doesn't seem like things are trending toward him returning to Golden State.
Warriors Had Hoped to Land Duarte on Draft Night
Although the Warriors had the Nos. 7 and 14 overall picks in the 2021 NBA draft Thursday night, it appears they didn't come away with a player they had hoped to land with one of those selections. They took Kuminga and Moody, but selecting the latter wasn't always the plan.
Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reported that Golden State wanted to take Oregon guard Chris Duarte at No. 14, but he went to the Indiana Pacers a pick earlier, which left the Warriors "crestfallen." Golden State knew of Indiana's interest in the former Ducks standout, per Poole, and after things unfolded the way they did, the Warriors tried to pull off a trade.
"There was at least one more conversation Thursday night, said a league source, who added that the Warriors might part with Moody and future considerations in exchange," Poole wrote.
Nothing was completed, though, and the players remain on the teams that drafted them. It could work out in Golden State's favor, though, as Moody was projected by many to get taken earlier and may end up thriving as a wing player in the team's rotation.