Warriors Rumors: Latest Intel Surrounding Ben Simmons, Kelly Oubre Jr. and More

0 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are coming back. Klay Thompson should finally be healthy. James Wiseman will likely keep improving. And a pair of talented rookies, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, are now in the mix as well.

Is this all leading to a return to the playoffs for the Golden State Warriors?

With the 2021-22 season still not set to tipoff until October 19, it's far too early to know whether that will happen. But the Warriors have a strong core that could get them back to the postseason after missing out the past two years. There's still work to be done, however.

The Warriors (and the rest of the teams in the NBA) can begin negotiating with free agents Monday at 6 p.m. ET and then make signings official starting Friday at 12:01 p.m. ET. So Golden State can still add players, and there could be trade discussions taking place.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the Warriors.