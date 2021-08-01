NBA Free Agents 2021: Latest Rumors on Kyle Lowry, Carmelo Anthony and More

1 of 3

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

With rumors circulating about Chris Paul likely returning to the Phoenix Suns, that means Kyle Lowry could be the top point guard available on the free-agent market this offseason. The 35-year-old continues to play at a high level, and it seems unlikely he will return to the Toronto Raptors after spending the past nine seasons with them.

It appears numerous teams are going to be trying to land Lowry. According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks are "expected to aggressively pursue" Lowry. The Heat's interest isn't a surprise because it's known Lowry is close friends with Miami forward Jimmy Butler.

Fischer also reported that the New Orleans Pelicans have "gained momentum" in their pursuit of acquiring Lowry. The Pelicans recently traded Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe to the Memphis Grizzlies, so New Orleans now "has enough room to offer Lowry the same three-year, $90 million framework that Phoenix and Paul are expected to agree upon," per Fischer.

Lowry could be a great fit with any of those teams, especially considering how well he's still playing. This past season, he averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 46 games with Toronto.