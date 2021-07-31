NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ben Simmons, DeMar DeRozan and More

1 of 3

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The 76ers are willing to move Simmons, but they're not going to do so on a bargain-basement deal. That's understandable, but Philadelphia's expectations may be a bit unrealistic. The Golden State Warriors, for example, quickly balked at Philly's proposal.

"The Sixers asked for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in tonight's NBA draft along with two future first-rounders in exchange for Ben Simmons, according to multiple sources. The Warriors quickly turned down the offer," Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Enquirer wrote.

As the offseason moves on, the Sixers seem to be upping their asking price instead of lowering it.

"To this point, the Sixers have shown no interest in settling. Leaks around the league line up with that thinking, each reported offer from Philly's end over the last few weeks more ambitious than the last," Kyle Neubeck of the Philadelphia Voice wrote.

However, Philadelphia does appear to have a timeline in mind for dealing Simmons. This could eventually lead to the 76ers dropping their demands some, though perhaps not considerably.

"Whatever they get back for him, they've got to believe it continues to make them a championship contender. But they'd like to get a deal done before training camp," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on Get Up!.

Training camps are scheduled to begin on September 28, which means Philly probably isn't in a rush to make a trade happen.