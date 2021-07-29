NBA Draft 2021: Odds and Mock Projections for 1st Round

0 of 3

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The top prospects in the 2021 NBA draft are defined, but the order in which they fall after Cade Cunningham remains a mystery ahead of Thursday night.

The Houston Rockets will make the decision that creates a ripple effect at No. 2 pick because they can go in a handful of directions.

Jalen Green, Jalen Suggs and Evan Mobley are the three prospects Houston should consider as long as the Detroit Pistons follow through on taking Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick.

Houston could make a choice at No. 2, or it could be inclined to trade the selection if the right offer comes in before its time on the clock is over.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic are the teams that will be directly affected by Houston's call at No. 2.

The teams picking from Nos 3-5 will have numerous plans in place to react to what happens at No. 2, and there is always a chance that one of them moves up to No. 2 if the price is right and they believe the prospect they want will be taken by the Rockets.

Cunningham is the odds-on favorite to be the top pick.