B/R's Final 2021 NBA Mock Draft: Top 4 Picks Coming into Focus

B/R's Final 2021 NBA Mock Draft: Top 4 Picks Coming into FocusJuly 28, 2021
Our final 2021 NBA mock draft is set before what should be a wildly unpredictable night full of surprise picks and trades.
The Detroit Pistons are still teasing the league by suggesting they don't know who'll they take. By pick No. 4, the draft could really go in multiple directions.
Teams will be actively discussing deals and the order of their boards until they're on the clock.
1. Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham (Oklahoma State, PG/SG, Freshman)
Despite the Detroit Pistons unwilling to publicly commit, signs still point to them taking Cade Cunningham, the perceived No. 1 prospect all season.
With an ability to create his own shot, play-make and hit spot-up threes, he'll operate as a combo guard next to Killian Hayes.
Cunningham figures to be a top-two option with Jerami Grant, while Saddiq Bey continues to stretch the floor from the wings. The only question is whether the No. 1 pick will affect Hayes' development at point guard, given how effective Cunningham is with the ball.
2. Houston Rockets: Jalen Green (G League Ignite, SG, 2002)
Jalen Green has been linked to the Houston Rockets since early in the process. League sources believe he'll be the pick at No. 2 barring any last-minute trades.
In need of more weapons offensively, Green gives Houston a potential No. 1 overall scoring option. He is elite athletically and dramatically improved his handle and footwork for creation, while his shot-making in the G League bubble looked legitimate and translatable.
With Green and Kevin Porter Jr., the Rockets suddenly have two explosive wings to build with.
3. Cleveland Cavaliers: Evan Mobley (USC, PF/C, Freshman)
Unless the Cleveland Cavaliers wind up trading Collin Sexton, Evan Mobley is the most likely target at No. 3.
He has a best-player-available case over Jalen Suggs with 7'0" size and an ability to handle, face up and score, make jumpers, protect the rim and switch onto forwards.
The Cavaliers will just have a difficult decision to make on restricted free agent Jarrett Allen. Drafting the USC big man may mean having to let Allen sign elsewhere, depending on what he commands, but Cleveland will suck it up to add a prospect of Mobley's caliber.
He'll give the Cavaliers' Allen's rim protection and far more offensive versatility.
4. Toronto Raptors: Scottie Barnes (Florida State, SF/PF, Freshman)
While Jalen Suggs fits the best on paper, sources say the Toronto Raptors have done extensive homework on Scottie Barnes.
Instead of adding a rookie point guard, the Raptors could see Barnes as an NBA-ready defender who'll bring unique playmaking to the Raptors frontcourt. Toronto could also play him as a small-ball 5 with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby to create one of the toughest defensive trio of bigs.
Even if Barnes doesn't possess traditional upside as a scorer, teams see star qualities tied to his two-way versatility and intangibles.
5. Orlando Magic: Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga, PG, Freshman)
The Orlando Magic may be surprised to see Jalen Suggs on the board at No. 5. They may have a tough time passing, even if they haven't had him in for a workout.
With Markelle Fultz coming off an ACL tear and Cole Anthony known more for scoring than playmaking, Orlando could see too good of an opportunity to land a full-package lead guard.
Suggs offers a good balance of transition play, passing, pull-up shooting, athleticism attacking downhill, defensive activity and intangibles. If the Toronto Raptors take Suggs, expect the Magic to grab Scottie Barnes.
6. Oklahoma City Thunder: James Bouknight (Connecticut, SG, Sophomore)
James Bouknight has been linked to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a few weeks now. Rival teams believe he's the pick over Jonathan Kuminga at No. 6.
Questions about his shooting seemed to fade after his pro day. And given his athleticism, shot-creation and production at Connecticut, scouts picture his scoring translating.
Between Bouknight and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder would have two guards with size who can each get their own shots.
7. Golden State Warriors (via Wolves): Jonathan Kuminga (Ignite, SF/PF, 2002)
The Golden State Warriors have seen Jonathan Kuminga work out and are debating whether he fits their team and timeline. I'm told some in the organization think that there is too much upside to pass on for a No. 7 pick.
One of the most physically impressive prospects, Kuminga also flashed the creation and perimeter skill set for a top-scoring option. Even if he's not ready to come in and shoot a high percentage as a rookie, it's tough to picture a mid-lottery pick moving the needle for Golden State next season, anyway.
The Warriors could go with Kuminga's long-term potential and draft a more NBA-ready prospect like Oregon's Chris Duarte, Arkansas' Moses Moody or Virginia's Trey Murphy III at No. 14.
8. Orlando Magic (via Bulls): Moses Moody (Arkansas, SG/SF, Freshman)
The Orlando Magic brought Ziaire Williams back for a second workout, and rival teams believe he could be the preferred pick. However, if the Magic are thinking wing, it's still difficult to imagine them taking Williams over Moody, who was far more productive and accurate from three with similar length for defense.
Moody's ability to score off the ball from spot-ups and screens should allow him to slide right in without making any major adjustments. The Magic now have a handful of ball-handlers and could use another weapon capable of generating offense off the catch.
Williams and Franz Wagner both appear in play still, assuming Jonathan Kuminga is off the board.
9. Sacramento Kings: Franz Wagner (Michigan, SF/PF, Sophomore)
Rival teams expect Franz Wagner to go top 10, with the Sacramento Kings at No. 9 being the most likely landing spot.
He's an easy fit for any lineup, with an ability to catch-and-shoot, play-make and guard multiple positions.
The Kings could play him as a small or power forward, given his 6'9" size, perimeter skill set and defensive versatility.
10. Memphis Grizzlies (via Pelicans): Josh Giddey (Adelaide 36ers, PG/SG, 2002)
The Memphis Grizzlies have moved up to No. 10, and sources say Josh Giddey is a target.
He'd give the lineup another playmaker with enough size to play 2-guard next to Ja Morant. Giddey, the NBL's assist leader at 18 years old, has special passing instincts and IQ, but he could use a better athlete and explosive driver like Morant to play alongside. However, he'd likely begin his NBA career in a backup role.
Giddey's shooting development will be key for both his development and fit in Memphis.
Nos. 11-20
11. Charlotte Hornets: Corey Kispert (Gonzaga, SF, Senior)
12. San Antonio Spurs: Alperen Sengun (Besiktas, C, 2002)
13. Indiana Pacers: Davion Mitchell (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)
14. Golden State Warriors: Chris Duarte (Oregon, SG, Senior)
15. Washington Wizards: Trey Murphy III (Virginia, PF, Junior)
16. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Celtics): Kai Jones (Texas, PF, Sophomore)
17. New Orleans Pelicans: Keon Johnson (Tennessee, SG/SF, Freshman)
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Heat): Jared Butler (Baylor, PG/SG, Junior)
19. New York Knicks: Ziaire Williams (Stanford, SG/SF, Freshman)
20. Atlanta Hawks: Cameron Thomas (LSU, SG, Freshman)
The Hornets could fill a need with Sengun, but Kispert gives Charlotte an immediate shot-maker and off-ball scorer to play with their handful of ball-handlers.
The Pacers are rumored to have interest in Mitchell, who could play with Malcolm Brogdon to give Indiana another tough defender with a combo-guard skill set.
If the Warriors stick at No. 14, Duarte and Murphy are likely targets assuming Moody is gone. Both offer shooting, but Duarte appears more ready and capable of adding creation.
The Thunder are believed to be interested in Butler. The question is whether New Orleans takes him first or if OKC wants to grab him at No. 16.
Nos. 21-30
21. New York Knicks (via Mavericks): Miles McBride (West Virginia, PG/SG, Sophomore)
22. Los Angeles Lakers: Usman Garuba (Real Madrid, PF/C, 2002)
23. Houston Rockets: Jalen Johnson (Duke, PF, Freshman)
24. Houston Rockets: Tre Mann (Florida, PG/SG, Sophomore)
25. Los Angeles Clippers: Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky, PF/C, Freshman)
26. Denver Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois, PG/SG, Junior)
27. Brooklyn Nets: Day'Ron Sharpe (North Carolina, C, Freshman)
28. Philadelphia 76ers: Jaden Springer (Tennessee, PG/SG, Freshman)
29. Phoenix Suns: Nah'Shon Hyland (VCU, SG, Sophomore)
30. Utah Jazz: Josh Primo (Alabama, SG, Freshman)
If the Knicks keep their picks, one figures to be a ball-handler. McBride's pace, shot-making and defense checks the right boxes for this particular New York group.
Teams expect Johnson to slip. The Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans are possible landing spots in the top 20. Otherwise, the Lakers and Rockets may be happy to buy low on a playmaking 4.
Sharpe has been tied to the Clippers and Nets, though mostly by speculation. The fact that he's had few workouts suggests he feels good about his draft stock.
The Nuggets have been rumored to like Dosunmu and Primo. Dosunmu is clearly more attractive if Denver wants immediate help.
Springer has worked out for teams all over the board. It seems he could go anywhere in the mid-to-late first round.
Hyland makes sense for the Suns, assuming Cameron Payne signs elsewhere and Phoenix is looking for another ball-handler who can create and shoot.
Nos. 31-40
31. Milwaukee Bucks (via Rockets): JT Thor (Auburn, PF, Freshman)
32. New York Knicks: Quentin Grimes (Houston, SG, Junior)
33. Orlando Magic: Josh Christopher (USC, SG, Freshman)
34. Oklahoma City Thunder: Sharife Cooper (Auburn, PG, Freshman)
35. New Orleans Pelicans (via Cavaliers): Isaiah Todd (G League Ignite, PF, 2002)
36. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Timberwolves): Brandon Boston Jr. (Kentucky, SF, Freshman)
37. Detroit Pistons (via Raptors): Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga, PG/SG, Junior)
38. Chicago Bulls (via Pelicans): Charles Bassey (Western Kentucky, C, Junior)
39. Sacramento Kings: Joe Wieskamp (Iowa, SF, Junior)
40. Memphis Grizzlies (via Pelicans): Aaron Henry (Michigan State, SG/SF, Junior)
Cooper's stock seems to slipping, as teams don't sound overly excited about a ball-dominant guard who doesn't shoot or defend. I've heard he's a candidate to slip into the second round.
Todd will receive first-round looks, and though I don't see anyone taking him in the 20s, he could be one of the first picks of the second round for his shooting and defensive versatility.
Teams soured on Boston throughout the season, but one will be eager to buy low. He wouldn't be the first Kentucky player to look more comfortable in the pros.
Wieskamp has emerged as a shooting specialist value pick who could go anywhere in the second round.
Nos. 41-50
41. San Antonio Spurs: Kessler Edwards (Pepperdine, SF, Junior)
42. Detroit Pistons (via Hornets): Jason Preston (Ohio, PG, Junior)
43. New Orleans Pelicans (via Wizards): Juhann Begarin (Paris Basketball, SG, 2002)
44. Brooklyn Nets (via Pacers): Herbert Jones (Alabama, SF, Senior)
45. Boston Celtics: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Villanova, PF, Sophomore)
46. Toronto Raptors (via Grizzlies): Filip Petrusev (Mega Bemax, C, 2000)
47. Toronto Raptors: David Johnson (Louisville, PG/SG, Sophomore)
48. Atlanta Hawks (via Heat): Rokas Jokubaitis (Barcelona, PG/SG, 2000)
49. Brooklyn Nets (via Hawks): Jericho Sims (Texas, C, Senior)
50. Philadelphia 76ers (via Knicks): Austin Reaves (Oklahoma, SG, Senior)
Jones has fans and could go in the first half of the second round if a team values his defense and passing and is willing to accept his shooting limitations.
Though teams have dropped Robinson-Earl down their boards for higher-upside prospects, there is still interest in the pick-and-pop post forward who's fundamentally sound and makes few mistakes.
Johnson helped remind scouts at the combine of his the flashes of skill versatility that led to breakout predictions before the season.
Sims' combine performance earned him a spot in the second round, and given his elite leaping ability for a center, it wouldn't be surprising if a team reached even earlier on his finishing potential.
After playing in Lithuania, Jokubaitis just signed with Barcelona. He'll give a team options if it wants to bring him right over or allow him to develop in a good situation overseas.
It's difficult to get a read on where Petrusev will wind up, but for a 6'11" MVP of the Adriatic League who's suddenly burying threes at an efficient clip, he could go much earlier than No. 47.
Nos. 51-60
51. New Orleans Pelicans (via Grizzlies): Vrenz Bleijenbergh (Port of Antwerp, SG/SG, 2000)
52. Detroit Pistons (via Lakers): Isaiah Livers (Michigan, SF, Senior)
53. New Orleans Pelicans (via Mavericks): Aaron Wiggins (Maryland, SG/SF, Junior)
54. Indiana Pacers (via Bucks): Greg Brown (Texas, PF, Freshman)
55. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets): Santi Aldama (Loyola MD, PF, Sophomore)
56. Charlotte Hornets: Luka Garza (Iowa, C, Senior)
57. Charlotte Hornets (via Nets): Neemias Queta (Utah State, C, Junior)
58. New York Knicks (via 76ers): McKinley Wright IV (Colorado, PG, Senior)
59. Brooklyn Nets (via Suns): Sam Hauser (Virginia, SF, Senior)
60. Indiana Pacers (via Jazz): Sandro Mamukelashvili (Seton Hall, PF/C, Senior)
Bleijenbergh has worked out for half the NBA with teams intrigued by his playmaking and shooting for a 6'10" forward.
Recovering from a foot injury, Livers has hid below the radar, but teams haven't forgot about his shooting and role-player IQ.
Brown could be an exhausting project, but in the 50s, one team figures to find his athleticism and shot-making worth their time.
Aldama kept his name in the draft, a possible indication he believes he'll hear his name called.
Hauser is a subpar athlete, but for a 6'8" forward with incredible shooting accuracy, he has a chance to hear his name called in the 50s.
Mamukelashvili could also go earlier to a team that values his offensive versatility and isn't so concerned about who a second-round pick will defend.