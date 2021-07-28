B/R's Final 2021 NBA Mock Draft: Top 4 Picks Coming into Focus

0 of 15

Porter Binks/Getty Images

Our final 2021 NBA mock draft is set before what should be a wildly unpredictable night full of surprise picks and trades.

The Detroit Pistons are still teasing the league by suggesting they don't know who'll they take. By pick No. 4, the draft could really go in multiple directions.

Teams will be actively discussing deals and the order of their boards until they're on the clock.