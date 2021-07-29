B/R Staff Makes Final 2021 NBA Draft Predictions

0 of 8

Photo by Steve Freeman/NBAE via Getty Images

It feels like the NBA features as much parity as it has in decades. Reasonable arguments can be made for close to a dozen teams winning the championship in 2022. And with the talent spread out the way it is, even squads in the lottery of the NBA Draft can realistically hope that success is right around the corner.

If Cade Cunningham is the well-rounded star he’s projected to be, the Detroit Pistons could compete for a spot in the East’s play-in tournament as early as next season. The Toronto Raptors could quickly reset around the No. 4 pick, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby. The Golden State Warriors, meanwhile, can add two lottery talents to the core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

With a draft class that features multiple players, including Cunningham, Evan Mobley and Jalen Green, who might’ve been the top overall pick in most other years, there’s reason for extreme optimism for those teams and more.

All this talent could breed unpredictably too. Teams could be clamoring to move up. Lottery picks might have more value now than they do in other summers. That makes it more difficult to predict what will happen, but that won’t stop us from trying.