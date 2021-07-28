Report: Kings' Richaun Holmes Seeking 4-Year, $80M Contract in Free Agency

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Sacramento Kings big man Richaun Holmes is reportedly seeking a contract around four years and $80 million in free agency, per James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area.

"According to a league source, Holmes is looking for a contract in the neighborhood of four years, $80 million. That doesn’t mean he is going to land that type of lucrative offer on the open market, but it only takes one team to make that type of commitment.

"Multiple league sources confirm that the Kings and Holmes’ team are still having dialogue and there is potential for a return."

The 27-year-old Holmes averaged 14.2 points on 63.7 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 29.2 minutes per game for the Kings. He started all 61 games in which he played.

It was a breakout year for Holmes, who is set to enter unrestricted free agency. However, as Ham noted, Holmes could make his way back to Sacramento with there being a "potential for a return."

The 6'10" big man played a key role in the Kings knocking on the door of playoff contention before ultimately falling just short of the play-in tournament.

Welcoming him back could be a catalyst for the Kings finally breaking their playoff drought, which has stretched back 15 years.

Other teams will undoubtedly have interest in Holmes, however, especially after his exceptional year.

Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Monday at 6 p.m. ET. They can start signing free agents next Friday at 12:01 p.m.