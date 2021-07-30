Biggest Questions After 2021 NBA Draft: Lakers Better? Dubs Thinking Long-Term?July 30, 2021
The NBA draft is the league's great clarifier. It replaces months of speculation, potential and possibility with a concrete reality. Whatever range of options existed for a team before the draft disappears the moment it makes its selection or pulls the trigger on a long-rumored trade.
Plans crystalize. Courses are charted. Chaos resolves itself into order.
For, like, five seconds.
Because now, even though we know where draftees will play and which stars or future assets changed teams, we've got to deal with the fresh set of questions those moves generated.
Which teams didn't swing the deal we were sure was imminent, and what happens now? What new issues will arise out of the high-profile decisions that did (or didn't) get made on draft night? In other words, what did the league's great clarifier make unclear?
Are the Lakers Better with Russell Westbrook?
The Los Angeles Lakers are certainly more interesting following their agreement to trade for Russell Westbrook on draft night, as reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. But are we sure they're any better?
Westbrook led the league in assists and averaged a triple-double for the fourth time in his career last year, achievements that might lead some to think that's not even a question worth asking. Westbrook is also replacing three outgoing role players in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell. In a league built on star power, Westbrook shines brighter than any of the other names in the transaction.
That said, Westbrook will severely damage the Lakers' offensive spacing. He is, without exaggeration, the worst high-volume three-point shooter in recent NBA history. For an L.A. team that finished 21st in three-point field-goal percentage and 25th in made threes per game last season, it's hard to argue Westbrook will do anything but drive both of those rankings down.
In the postseason, where individual weaknesses get ruthlessly exploited, Westbrook's inability to pose a threat on the perimeter will only become a bigger issue. And while it's true Russ can raise the Lakers' floor during the regular season by lightening LeBron James' playmaking load and keeping the second-unit offense functioning when James rests, the only thing that should matter to Los Angeles is its fitness for playoff competition.
Westbrook can help in other ways. But the former MVP, playing for his fourth team in four years and facing athletic decline ahead of his age-33 season, doesn't appear to make them more dangerous in that one critical regard.
Are Stephen Curry and the Warriors' Dynasty Holdovers Satisfied?
Just a week before draft night, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reported the Golden State Warriors' veteran core wasn't keen on the idea of another development-focused gap year like it endured in 2020-21.
Per Thompson: "The Warriors' trio of stars—Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson—have said to management they want the franchise to focus on the pursuit of a championship, even to consider using their two lottery picks to get someone who can help immediately."
That desire, coming from three championship-proven players in their 30s, didn't come as a surprise.
But then the Dubs grabbed tantalizing but painfully raw prospect Jonathan Kuminga with the seventh pick. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly thereafter that the Warriors intend to keep Kuminga, who'll turn 19 a couple of weeks before the season opener. His upside was higher than anyone else's on the board, but the 6'9" forward almost certainly won't be ready to play a meaningful role on a contender this season. So much for pushing all the chips in on 2021-22.
It may be the case that no sensible win-now deal emerged. Golden State was right to reject an offer for Ben Simmons which, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, would have cost both lottery picks, Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins and two more future firsts. The Warriors might feel obligated to appease their vets, but not to the point of total irrationality.
The No. 14 selection of Moses Moody, a plug-and-play wing with a reliable three-point shot, should result in more short-term help. But Moody is also a teenager, and he's obviously not the high-priced veteran star Curry and Co. would have preferred.
For my money, cultivating something of a youth movement as a bridge to the post-Curry era makes more sense than anything else. But with their two-time MVP eligible for an extension this offseason ahead of possible 2022 free agency, the Warriors' failure to add immediate help might bring about a post-Curry era sooner than they'd like.
What's the Next Chapter in the Ben Simmons Saga?
The Warriors didn't bite, and reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe indicate no other Ben Simmons trade came close to completion on draft night. That may have something to do with the Philadelphia 76ers' exorbitant asking price.
But still: What happens now?
The Sixers weren't necessarily wrong to ask for the moon in their initial trade conversations, but the league called their bluff. With Simmons' return to Philadelphia seeming like an impossibility, it's worth wondering just how little the Sixers will have to settle for in exchange for their three-time All-Star forward.
The Sacramento Kings, who reportedly narrowly missed out on a deal to send Buddy Hield to the Lakers, should look to be opportunistic in what might soon become an extreme buy-low situation. Alongside speedster De'Aaron Fox, Simmons would give the Kings an instant identity as the league's premier transition team. He'd also provide much-needed defense and might benefit from playing for a franchise that—how to put this kindly?—doesn't often find itself in high-pressure playoff situations.
The Simmons-Sixers partnership didn't end on draft night. But it has to...eventually.
Will the Thunder's Great Pick-Hoarding Experiment Ever End?
The Oklahoma City Thunder produced one of the draft's big early surprises, taking Australian guard Josh Giddey with the No. 6 pick and leaving players like Jonathan Kuminga, Franz Wagner and James Bouknight on the board. They then quickly course corrected with what in hindsight feels like the most predictable decision of the evening.
Yep, OKC, which already had the most overstuffed war chest of draft assets, traded for more future first-rounders. Instead of using the No. 16 pick (acquired from the Boston Celtics in the Kemba Walker deal), the Thunder sent it to the Houston Rockets for reportedly two heavily protected firsts—a 2022 selection from the Detroit Pistons, and a 2023 pick via the Washington Wizards. As ESPN's Bobby Marks noted, the Thunder have 17 first-round picks coming their way...not including the ones they made on Thursday.
Update: Make that 18. The Thunder dealt for Derrick Favors with yet another first attached after the draft, per Wojnarowski. They just can't help themselves.
Oklahoma City was already beyond the outer limit of anything we'd ever seen in the pick-hoarding game, and its moves on draft night suggested it wants to venture even farther out into that unexplored frontier. It raises the question: Where will this end?
At some point, the Thunder will have to cash those selections in, converting them into an unbeatable offer for a disgruntled star or as part of a package to pry a top overall pick away from a team on some distant-future draft night. At least that seems like the endgame here.
Then again, when a team embraces a strategy this extreme, it's difficult to predict its plans. Maybe Oklahoma City, never a free-agency destination, is simply committing to building its roster exclusively through the draft. For a team that built a would-be dynasty including Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Serge Ibaka through the draft over a decade ago, there are worse approaches to take.