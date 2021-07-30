Biggest Questions After 2021 NBA Draft: Lakers Better? Dubs Thinking Long-Term?

2 of 4

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Just a week before draft night, The Athletic's Marcus Thompson II reported the Golden State Warriors' veteran core wasn't keen on the idea of another development-focused gap year like it endured in 2020-21.

Per Thompson: "The Warriors' trio of stars—Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson—have said to management they want the franchise to focus on the pursuit of a championship, even to consider using their two lottery picks to get someone who can help immediately."

That desire, coming from three championship-proven players in their 30s, didn't come as a surprise.

But then the Dubs grabbed tantalizing but painfully raw prospect Jonathan Kuminga with the seventh pick. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported shortly thereafter that the Warriors intend to keep Kuminga, who'll turn 19 a couple of weeks before the season opener. His upside was higher than anyone else's on the board, but the 6'9" forward almost certainly won't be ready to play a meaningful role on a contender this season. So much for pushing all the chips in on 2021-22.

It may be the case that no sensible win-now deal emerged. Golden State was right to reject an offer for Ben Simmons which, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, would have cost both lottery picks, Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins and two more future firsts. The Warriors might feel obligated to appease their vets, but not to the point of total irrationality.

The No. 14 selection of Moses Moody, a plug-and-play wing with a reliable three-point shot, should result in more short-term help. But Moody is also a teenager, and he's obviously not the high-priced veteran star Curry and Co. would have preferred.

For my money, cultivating something of a youth movement as a bridge to the post-Curry era makes more sense than anything else. But with their two-time MVP eligible for an extension this offseason ahead of possible 2022 free agency, the Warriors' failure to add immediate help might bring about a post-Curry era sooner than they'd like.