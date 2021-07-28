Boston Bruins Rumors: Latest Buzz on Mike Reilly, Ryan Getzlaf, More

0 of 3

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Although the Boston Bruins have reached the playoffs five straight years, they've been eliminated in the second round or earlier four times during that stretch. And they haven't won the Stanley Cup since 2011.

That's why this is an important offseason for the team as it tries to take the next step to get back to Cup contention. The Bruins have already signed forward Taylor Hall to a four-year extension, and with free agency set to begin Wednesday at noon ET, more transactions are likely on the horizon.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding Boston at this point in the offseason.