Free-Agent Contracts Eagles Must Consider Before Training Camp

Free-Agent Contracts Eagles Must Consider Before Training CampJuly 28, 2021
The Philadelphia Eagles are embarking on a new era with first-year head coach Nick Sirianni now calling the shots.
Other notable changes occurred this offseason. Head coach Doug Pederson and the Eagles parted ways, and Philadelphia also traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.
Jalen Hurts will enter training camp as QB1, and he'll be greeted by an old friend in ex-Alabama teammate and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.
Now Sirianni, the ex-Colts offensive coordinator, will guide a team that finished last in the NFC East with a 4-11-1 record last year.
Training camp practices are slated to begin Wednesday from Philadelphia's NovaCare Complex. The Eagles are a work-in-progress as they look to return to the playoffs, which they did each year from 2017-2019.
Their roster is not set in stone, and it's possible the team could bring some new players into the mix as summer bleeds into fall.
In particular, the tight end and wide receiver rooms don't appear to be finished products for numerous reasons. Here's a look at a breakdown of those two positions following by one tight end and two wideouts the Eagles could consider in free agency.
Breakdown
The Eagles have a bunch of question marks at tight end and wide receiver, to the point where it could behoove them to make some free-agent additions later this summer.
For starters, the future of tight end Zach Ertz is unknown.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported in March that the Eagles granted Ertz permission to seek a trade. Nothing has come to fruition, but the tight end's time in Philadelphia may be up.
Ertz has reported to training camp, but that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be suiting up for Philadelphia when the team plays the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1.
It'd be the end of a great era if Ertz does leave, but the Eagles may need to look for reinforcements.
In addition, the Eagles have numerous question marks at wide receiver.
Smith would appear to the team's top option after the Eagles traded to No. 10 overall in the 2021 NFL draft to take him. Jalen Reagor, last year's first-round choice, will be looking to fulfill his lofty potential following a disappointing rookie year (31 catches, 396 yards, one touchdown).
The rest of the Eagles wideout depth chart is a mystery.
Travis Fulgham had 29 catches for 435 yards and four touchdowns in his first five games but just nine receptions for 104 yards and no scores in his final eight.
Greg Ward has impressively transitioned from college quarterback to NFL wide receiver but has averaged just 8.3 yards per reception in his two NFL seasons.
Quez Watkins shined in spurts, but not much is known about what he can do on the field on a consistent basis. He had just seven catches for 106 yards and a touchdown in limited playing time last year.
Smith and Reagor aren't going anywhere, obviously, but the Eagles could consider making some moves at wideout behind them for some veteran presence.
TE Trey Burton
Eagles Super Bowl winner Trey Burton is a free agent.
The quarterback of the legendary Philly Special play from Super Bowl LII suited up for the Eagles from 2014-2017, but his time away from the Eagles has not been as fruitful for a variety of reasons, including injury. Of note, he suffered a season-ending calf strain during an ailment-marred 2019.
He played with the Chicago Bears in 2018 and 2019 and the Indianapolis Colts in 2020, amassing 28 catches for 250 yards and three scores last year while operating in a tight end timeshare with Jack Doyle and Mo-Alie Cox.
Perhaps a return back to Philadelphia is in order.
Burton's last fully healthy season (2018) wasn't overly productive, but he did catch 71.1 percent of his targets for 54 receptions, 569 yards and five scores for Chicago. He can make an impact when called upon.
The Eagles wouldn't be asking Burton to be TE1 with Dallas Goedert assuming that spot if Ertz leaves, so the onus wouldn't be on him to be on the field often and risk further injury.
Burton would compete for the backup tight end role with Richard Rodgers, who had 24 catches for 345 yards and two scores last year. In that role, Burton could thrive as TE2 as he did behind Ertz.
Pro Football Focus ranks Burton as the top remaining free agent at his position, so if the Eagles need to fill a spot there, he might be the best choice.
WR Danny Amendola
The Eagles needed a proven veteran at wide receiver, preferably one who can operate in the slot and can be a leader in the young wide receiver room.
Danny Amendola could be that guy.
He may be turning 36 years old in November, but he's coming off a productive 2020 season with the Detroit Lions, catching 46 passes for 602 yards. He's caught 68.6 percent of his targets during his NFL career.
Amendola is reliable and sure-handed and could help lead a group that doesn't feature anyone above the age of 26 years old.
The Eagles' top five wideouts have also combined to play just 57 career games (including playoffs): Smith (zero), Reagor (11), Ward (24), Fulgham (16) and Watkins (six). Including the playoffs, Amendola has 168 games to is name. A player with his experience should help that group grow.
Amendola could also act as Jalen Hurts' security blanket as the young quarterback looks to establish himself at QB1.
The two-time Super Bowl champion obviously wouldn't be a long-term solution at wide receiver, but he could help the franchise in numerous ways in 2021.
WR Kenny Stills
Kenny Stills has averaged 15.6 yards per catch over his eight-year NFL career with the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.
He was rarely used with the Texans last year, catching just 11 passes for 144 yards and one score. Houston released him, and he ended the year on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad.
However, he's also one year removed from being an uber-efficient pass-catcher, snagging 40-of-55 targets (72.7 percent catch rate) for 561 yards and four scores in Houston.
Stills is also just 29 years old, so it's possible he has more left in the tank and can return to his previous form. His best season came in 2017 with the Dolphins, when he had 58 catches for 847 yards and six touchdowns.
It's unclear what the Eagles will get out of their wide receiver group, especially after a down year for the unit. The entire offense struggled last year, though, finishing 26th in points per game.
Perhaps a fresh start under Sirianni and a full training camp under Hurts' belt will be what this team needs to move forward. On the flip side, perhaps the current wideout crew needs a veteran infusion of talent.
If the latter seems to be the case as training camp and preseason games roll on, then Stills is available as a deep threat who can break a game open on one play. The Eagles lacked game-breaking plays last year, but Stills could be that option if given the chance.