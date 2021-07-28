Free-Agent Contracts Eagles Must Consider Before Training Camp

0 of 4

The Philadelphia Eagles are embarking on a new era with first-year head coach Nick Sirianni now calling the shots.

Other notable changes occurred this offseason. Head coach Doug Pederson and the Eagles parted ways, and Philadelphia also traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

Jalen Hurts will enter training camp as QB1, and he'll be greeted by an old friend in ex-Alabama teammate and 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

Now Sirianni, the ex-Colts offensive coordinator, will guide a team that finished last in the NFC East with a 4-11-1 record last year.

Training camp practices are slated to begin Wednesday from Philadelphia's NovaCare Complex. The Eagles are a work-in-progress as they look to return to the playoffs, which they did each year from 2017-2019.

Their roster is not set in stone, and it's possible the team could bring some new players into the mix as summer bleeds into fall.

In particular, the tight end and wide receiver rooms don't appear to be finished products for numerous reasons. Here's a look at a breakdown of those two positions following by one tight end and two wideouts the Eagles could consider in free agency.